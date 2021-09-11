On this day ...

SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 — Sports came to a standstill after terrorism in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania, with major league baseball postponing a full schedule of regular-season games for the first time since D-Day in 1944.

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Portland State at Washington State, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers at Pacific, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at Dar Winters Classic, 8 a.m. in Boise

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Chewelah at Asotin, noon

Lewis County at Council, 1 p.m.

Kendrick at Oakley, 2 p.m.

Colfax at Northwest Christian, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

St. Maries at Orofino, 1:30 p.m.

Kamiah at Timberline, 10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Prescott at Lewiston, noon

Moscow at Lakeland, noon

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Lakeland at Moscow, noon

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Asotin, Deary, Garfield-Palouse, Kendrick, Lewiston, Nezperce, Pomeroy, Potlach, Prairie at, Clarkston hosts Seaport Invitational, 10:30 a.m. at Beachview Park

Pullman at Highlander Invitational, 9:30 a.m. at Shadle Park

Moscow at Farragut Invitational, 10:10 a.m. at Farragut State Park in Athol, Idaho

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Bonners Ferry, Lewiston, Sandpoint at, Moscow hosts meet at U of I, 11 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400), Portland State at Washington State, 3 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Idaho at Indiana, 4:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300); Washington at Michigan, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

MLB — Arizona at Seattle, 6 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)

High school football — Colfax at Northwest Christian, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Newcastle at Manchester United, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: West Ham at Southampton, 7 a.m., NBCSN; Aston Villa at Chelsea, 9:30 a.m., NBC

Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 7:25 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series Go Bowling 250, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1,, noon, FS2; NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

College football — W. Kentucky at Army, 8:30 a.m., CBSSN; Oregon at Ohio St., 9 a.m., Fox; Pittsburgh at Tennesee, 9 a.m., ESPN; South Carolina at East Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 9 a.m., FS1; Florida at South Florida, 10 a.m., ABC; Purdue at UConn, noon, CBSSN; Air Force at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Texas A&M vs. Colorado, 12:30 p.m., Fox; UAB at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Ball St. at Penn St., 12:30 p.m., FS1; Central Washington at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Iowa at Iowa State, 1:30 p.m., ABC; Portland St. at Washington St., 3 p.m., Pac-12; Houston at Rice, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN; Texas at Arkansas, 4 p.m., ESPN; NC State at Mississippi St., 4 p.m., ESPN2; Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., FS1; Washington at Michigan, 5 p.m., ABC; Western Illinois at Montana, 5 p.m., SWX; Vanderbilt at Colorado St., 7 p.m., CBSSN; San Diego St. at Arizona, 7 p.m., Pac-12; Utah at BYU, 7:15 p.m., ESPN; Stanford at USC, 7:30 p.m., Fox; UNLV at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN2; Hawaii at Oregon St., 8 p.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, second round, 12:30 p.m., TGC

Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Vidales, 1 p.m., FS2

Tennis — The U.S. Open: women’s championship, 1 p.m., ESPN

Horse racing — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Turf Sprint and Turf Cup, 2 p.m., NBC

MLB — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:30 p.m., Fox; Arizona at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT

Rugby — NRL: Parramatta vs. Newcastle, elimination final, 11 p.m., FS2

SUNDAY

Golf — European Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, final round, 4 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, final round, 12:30 p.m., TGC

Auto racing — Formula One: The Heineken Italian Grand Prix, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2; MotoAmerica Superbike: day 2 part 1, 8 a.m., FS1; NHRA: The Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, 11 a.m., FS1; MotoAmerica Superbike: day 2 part 2, noon, FS2; IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix Of Portland, 12:30 p.m., NBC; IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, 1 p.m., NBCSN

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Lazio at AC Milan, 9 a.m., CBSSN; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Venezuela, 10 a.m., FS2

NFL — Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 10 a.m., CBS; Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Seattle at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Chicago at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Tennis — The U.S. Open: women’s doubles championship, 10 a.m., ESPN; The U.S. Open: men’s singles championship, 1 p.m., ESPN; Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis

MLB — Boston at Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m., TBS; N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 5 p.m., ESPN

WNBA — Washington at Chicago, noon, ABC

Women’s college soccer — Loyola Marymount at Stanford, 1 p.m., Pac-12

Women’s college volleyball — Wisconsin at Marquette, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Osterman, 4 p.m., FS2

