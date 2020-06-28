On this day ...
JUNE 28, 1992 — Connie Price-Smith, who had earlier won the discus, won the shot put at 62 feet, 6 inches, to become the first woman to win both events at the U.S. Olympic trials since Earlene Brown in 1960.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Moscow Junior Blue Devils at Ed Gallo Wood Bat Tourney, Whitefish, Mont.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga, teams TBA, 6:20 a.m., FS1; Premier League, Southampton at Watford, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN.
Auto racing — FIA Formula E, Home Series, 8 a.m., FS2; Xfiniy, Pocono Green 225, 9:30 a.m., FS1; MotoAmerica Superbike, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Cup Series, Pocono 250, noon, FS1.
Golf — PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, 10 a.m., TGC, and noon, CBS; Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, 3 pm., TGC.
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2, and 11 a.m., FS1; Trackside Live, 1 p.m,. NBCSN.