On this day ...
NOVEMBER 27, 1980 — Dave Williams returned Eddie Murray’s opening kickoff in overtime 95 yards to give the Chicago Bears a 23-17 victory against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears tied the game with no time remaining in regulation.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.
Washington State vs. Colorado State, 10:30 a.m. at Cayman Island Classic in George Town, Grand Cayman
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Battle 4 Atlantis: Iowa State vs. Michigan, quarterfinal, 9 a.m., ESPN; Battle 4 Atlantis: North Carolina vs. Alabama, quarterfinal, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Maui Invitational: Michigan State vs. UCLA, fifth-place game, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Maui Invitational: Dayton/Virginia Tech winner, vs. Kansas/BYU winner, championship, 2 p.m.; ESPN; NIT Season Tip-Off: Mississippi vs. Penn State, semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Fort Myers Tip-Off: Kansas State vs. Bradley, third-place game, 3 p.m., FS1; NIT Season Tip-Off: Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State, semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Battle 4 Atlantis: Gonzaga vs. Southern Mississippi, quarterfinal, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Fort Myers Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern, championship, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Battle 4 Atlantis: Oregon vs. Seton Hall, quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Las Vegas Classic: Oregon State vs. San Jose State, 8 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Valencia FC, Group H, 9:55 a.m., TNT; UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Liverpool, Group E, noon, TNT
NBA — Brooklyn at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN; L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Philadelphia at Columbus, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, TGC