On this day ...
OCTOBER 10, 2011 — NBA commissioner David Stern canceled the first two weeks of the season after owners and players were unable to reach a new labor deal and end the lockout. Games originally scheduled to be played from Nov. 1-14 were wiped out.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Arizona at WSU, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
East Valley at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Post Falls at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Pomeroy at Touchet, 5 p.m.
Colton at Asotin, 6:30 p.m.
Genesee at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
St. John Bosco’s at Nezperce, 5:30 p.m.
St. Maries at Orofino, 7 p.m.
Salmon River at Nezperce, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Timberline at Deary, 6 p.m.
Kendrick at Highland-Craigmont, 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
East Valley at Clarkston, 4 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
St. Maries at Orofino, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Potlatch at Troy Invitational, 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Gymnastics — FIG World Championship: From Stuttgart, Germany, 7 a.m., NBCSN
Horse racing — Belmont Park Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, first round, noon, TGC; European Tour: The Italian Open, second round, 1 a.m. Friday, TGC
MLB playoffs — AL Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, 4 p.m., FS1
College football — Syracuse at North Carolina State, 5 p.m., ESPN
NFL — N.Y. Giants at New England, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network
WNBA finals — Connecticut at Washington, Game 5, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, 7:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Auto racing — Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session 2, 9:55 p.m., ESPN2