On this day ...
AUGUST 9, 1936 — Jesse Owens became the first American to win four Olympic gold medals as the United States set a world record in the 400 relay at the Berlin Games. The record time of 39.8 seconds lasts for 20 years.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Canada-ATP/WTA, early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis
NBA summer league — New Orleans vs. Chicago, noon, ESPN2; Brooklyn at Memphis, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Little League baseball — Florida vs. Georgia, Southeast Regional semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Texas West vs. Colorado-Louisiana loser, Southwest Regional semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 5 p.m., ESPN