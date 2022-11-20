NOVEMBER 21, 2010 — Jimmie Johnson became the first driver in the seven-year history of the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship to overcome a point deficit in the season finale, as he finished second to Ford 400 winner Carl Edwards to win his record fifth consecutive title.
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. Eastern Washington, 6 p.m. in Spokane
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. Troy, 3 p.m. at North Shore Shorecase in Laie, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bonners Ferry at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Orofino at Nezperce, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Washington State vs. Eastern Washington, 6 p.m. in Spokane, KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
High school girls basketball — Bonners Ferry at Moscow, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Iran, 5 a.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Netherlands, 8 a.m., Fox; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Wales, 2 p.m., Fox; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 2 a.m. Tuesday, FS1
Men’s college basketball — Hall of Fame Classic semifinal: N. Iowa vs. San Francisco, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN; Maui Invitational quarterfinal: Texas Tech vs. Creighton, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Hall of Fame Classic semifinal: Grand Canyon vs. Wichita St., noon, CBSSN; Maui Invitational quarterfinal: Louisville vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Fort Myers Tip-Off semifinal: Georgia Tech vs. Utah, 3 p.m., FS1; Greenlight Sunshine Slam Beach Bracket semifinal: UAB vs. South Florida, 3 p.m., CBSSN: Empire Classic semifinal: Syracuse vs. Richmond, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Fort Myers Tip-Off semifinal: Mississippi St. vs. Marquette, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Greenlight Sunshine Slam Beach Bracket semifinal: Georgia vs. Saint Joseph's, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN: Maui Invitational quarterfinal: Ohio St. at San Diego St., 6 p.m., ESPN2; Washington St. vs. Eastern Washington, 6 p.m., SWX; Texas St. at California, 7 p.m., Pac-12; SoCal Challenge Surf Division semifinal: Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Maui Invitational quarterfinal: Cincinnati vs. Arizona, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2; SoCal Challenge Surf Division semifinal: S. Illinois vs. UNLV, 10 p.m., CBSSN