Washington State drew seven home games, including four in the first five weeks, as the Pac-12 announced its 2022 football schedule Thursday, saying it’s not 100 percent official.

The Cougars face a challenging road game Sept. 10 against Wisconsin, but it will be cushioned by home contests versus Idaho on Sept. 3, Colorado State on Sept. 17, Oregon on Sept. 24 and California on Oct. 1.