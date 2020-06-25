On this day ...

JUNE 25, 1948 — Joe Louis knocked out Jersey Joe Walcott in the 11th round in New York to defend his world heavyweight title. Louis announced his retirement after the fight.

LEGION BASEBALL

Silver Valley at Moscow Blue Devils (2), 4 p.m.

Moscow Junior Blue Devils at Ed Gallo Wood Bat Tourney, TBD in Whitefish, Mont.

Orofino Merchants at Camas Prairie Zephyrs (2), 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Watford at Burnley, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, first round, noon, TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, first round, 3 p.m., TGC

Tennis — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Credit One Bank Invitational, 1 p.m., Tennis

Boxing — Top Rank: Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez (super bantamweights), 5 p.m. ESPN

KBO Baseball — NC at Doosan, 2:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN

Australian rules football — Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney, 2:30 a.m.. Friday, FS1

