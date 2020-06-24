On this day ...
JUNE 24, 1980 — The Atlanta Flames relocate to Calgary, Alberta. The NHL team keeps the name “Flames.”
Today
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Russian Cup: FC Ural Yekaterinburg at FC Shinnik Yaroslavlfc, quarterfinal, 7 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta, 12:25 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 2 Credit One Bank Invitational, 1 p.m., Tennis
KBO Baseball — Doosan at SK, 2:25 a.m. Thursday, ESPN