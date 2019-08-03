On this day ...
AUGUST 3, 1990 — The Professional Golfers Association Tour announced it will not hold tournaments at golf clubs that have all-white memberships or show any other signs of discrimination.
Today
DEMOLITION DERBY
She’s Wild Summer CrashMania, Lewiston Roundup Grounds, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TVTODAY
Auto racing — Formula One practice, 2:55 a.m., ESPN; Formula One qualifying, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2; Monster Energy practice, 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., NBCSN; Xfinity qualifying, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Xfinity Series, The Zippo 200, 12:30 p.m., NBC; NHRA, Saturday Nitro Seattle, 2 p.m., FS1; Monster Energy qualifying, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Major League Baseball — Boston at Yankees, 10 a.m., FS1; Angels at Cleveland, 4 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m., ROOT.
Golf — LPGA Tour, Women’s British Open, 4 a.m., TGC, and 8 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, 10 a.m., TGC, and noon, CBS.
Mixed Martial Arts — UFS Fight Night, undercard, 9 a.m., ESPN, Covington vs. Lawler, noon, ESPN.
Soccer — International Champions Cup, Manchester United vs. AC Milan, 9:30 a.m., ESPN2; German Super Cup, Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund, 11:30 a.m., FOX; LA Galaxy at Atlanta United, 2 p.m., FOX; International Friendly, U.S. women vs. Ireland, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2.
X Games — X Games Minneapolis, 10 a.m., ABC, and 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Swimming — U.S. National Championships, 11 a.m., NBC, and 9:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Senior League baseball — Teams TBD, 11:30 a.m., ESPN.
Big3 basketball — Ghost Ballers vs. Tri-State, 10 a.m., CBS.
Horse racing — Saratogva Live, 12:30 p.m., FS2; Breeders Cup, Whitney Handicap, 2 p.m., NBCSN.
SOFTBALL — Junior League World Series, 2 p.m., ESPN2.
Boxing — PBC Fight Night, Kownacki vs. Arreola, 5 p.m.,
FOX.
Women’s volleyball — FIVB, U.S. vs. Bulgaria, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.
SUNDAY
Golf — LPGA Tour, the Women’s British Open, 4 a.m., TGC, and 8:30 a.m. NBC; PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, 10 a.m., TGC, and noon, CBS.
Auto racing — Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN2; Monster Energy, The Go Bowling at th The Glen, noon, NBCSN; NHRA, Northwest Regionals, 1 p.m,. FOX.
TBT basketball — teams TBD, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., ESPN.
Ultimate — U.S. Open, 9 a.m., ESPN2.
X Games — X Games Minneapolis, 10 a.m., ABC.
Major League Baseball — Milwaukee at Cubs, 11 a.m., TBS; Seattle at Houston, 11:10 a.m., ROOT; Boston at Yankees, 4 p.m, ESPN.
Softball Senior League — teams TBD, 11 a.m., ESPN2.
Swimming — U.S. National Championships, 1 p.m. and 10 p.m., NBC;
Women’s volleyball — FIVB, U.S. vs. Argentina, 11 a.m., NBC.
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 12:20 p.m., FS2, and 2 p.m., FS1.
Soccer — MLS, Portland at Minnesota United, 1 p.m., ESPN; Sporting KC at Seattle, 7 p.m., FS1.
Intermediate Baseball World Series — teams TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Rugby — Pacific Nations Cup, U.S. vs. Samoa, 8 p.m., NBCSN.