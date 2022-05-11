On this day ...
MAY 11, 1994 — The Phoenix Suns, down 104-84 with 10 minutes left, came back to force overtime and beat Houston 124-117 for a 2-0 lead in a Western Conference semifinal series. The Suns started the fourth quarter trailing by 18 and went down 20 with 10 minutes to go. Phoenix held the Rockets to eight points in the quarter and Danny Ainge hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 1:08 and send the game into overtime.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
British Columbia at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m. in Cascade Conference championship game
Washington State at UC Riverside, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at Whitworth Last Chance, 2 p.m. in Spokane
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Potlatch at Genesee, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament semifinal at Genesee South Field
Clearwater Valley vs. Kendrick, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament semifinal at Genesee North Field
Potlatch-Genesee winner vs. Clearwater Valley-Kendrick winner, 5 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament championship game at Genesee South Field
Potlatch-Genesee loser vs. Clearwater Valley-Kendrick loser, 5 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament third-place game at Genesee South Field
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Shalde Park at Pullman, 4 p.m. in Class 2A district tournament semifinal
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Clarkston at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Pullman at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Philadelphia at Seattle, 12:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
College baseball — British Columbia at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m. in Cascade Conference championship game, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Washington State at UC Riverside, 6 p.m.KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, game 5, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — The Italian Cup final: Juventus vs. Inter Milan, noon, CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton, 12:15 p.m., USA
MLB — Philadelphia at Seattle, 12:30 p.m., ROOT; Tampa Bay at LA Angels, 4 p.m., FS1
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, game 5, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, game 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, game 5, 4 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Washington at Florida, game 5, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Western Conference first round: Dallas at Calgary, game 5, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
WNBA — New York at Chicago, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Tennis — Rome-WTA/ATP early rounds, 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis