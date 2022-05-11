On this day ...

MAY 11, 1994 — The Phoenix Suns, down 104-84 with 10 minutes left, came back to force overtime and beat Houston 124-117 for a 2-0 lead in a Western Conference semifinal series. The Suns started the fourth quarter trailing by 18 and went down 20 with 10 minutes to go. Phoenix held the Rockets to eight points in the quarter and Danny Ainge hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 1:08 and send the game into overtime.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

British Columbia at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m. in Cascade Conference championship game

Washington State at UC Riverside, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Lewis-Clark State at Whitworth Last Chance, 2 p.m. in Spokane

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Potlatch at Genesee, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament semifinal at Genesee South Field

Clearwater Valley vs. Kendrick, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament semifinal at Genesee North Field

Potlatch-Genesee winner vs. Clearwater Valley-Kendrick winner, 5 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament championship game at Genesee South Field

Potlatch-Genesee loser vs. Clearwater Valley-Kendrick loser, 5 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament third-place game at Genesee South Field

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Shalde Park at Pullman, 4 p.m. in Class 2A district tournament semifinal

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Clarkston at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Pullman at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Philadelphia at Seattle, 12:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)

College baseball — British Columbia at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m. in Cascade Conference championship game, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Washington State at UC Riverside, 6 p.m.KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, game 5, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s soccer — The Italian Cup final: Juventus vs. Inter Milan, noon, CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton, 12:15 p.m., USA

MLB — Philadelphia at Seattle, 12:30 p.m., ROOT; Tampa Bay at LA Angels, 4 p.m., FS1

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, game 5, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, game 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT

NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, game 5, 4 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Washington at Florida, game 5, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Western Conference first round: Dallas at Calgary, game 5, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

WNBA — New York at Chicago, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Rome-WTA/ATP early rounds, 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis

