NOVEMBER 15, 2011 — Mike Krzyzewski became Division I’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach when No. 6 Duke beat Michigan State 74-69 in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Blue Devils gave Coach K his 903rd win, breaking the tie with Bob Knight, Krzyzewski’s college coach at Army and his mentor throughout his career.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UC Santa Barbara at Washington State, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Fresno State, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lewiston C at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men's college basketball — UC Santa Barbara at Washington St., 8 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — ATP Finals doubles round robin, 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis; Various tournaments, noon, Tennis; WTT: New York at Springfield, 3 p.m., NBCSN; WTA Finals singles and doubles round robin, 5:30 p.m., Tennis; WTT: Orange County at Chicago, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — Illinois at Marquette, 4 p.m., FS1; Penn St. at UMass, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Providence at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1; North Florida at Arizona St., 6 p.m., Pac-12; Alcorn St. at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., ROOT; UC Santa Barbara at Washington St., 8 p.m., Pac-12
NFL — L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2