On this day ...
JANUARY 8, 1972 — The NCAA announced freshmen would be eligible to play on varsity football and basketball teams in the fall.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington at Washington State, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Washington at Washington St., noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
NFL — L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Northwestern at Indiana, 9 a.m., FS1; Ohio St. at Maryland, 10 a.m., ESPN; Houston at Cincinnati, noon, ESPN; Washington at Arizona St., 2 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Fordham at Dayton, 9 a.m., CBSSN; South Carolina at Mississippi St., 10 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Arizona St., 10 a.m., Pac-12; La Salle at Rhode Island, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Iowa St. at Oklahoma, noon, ESPN2; Washington at Washington St., noon, Pac-12; Marquette at Creighton, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Southern Cal at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon at Arizona, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at California, 4 p.m., Pac-12
NFL — New England at Buffalo, 10 a.m., CBS; Minnesota at Chicago, 10 a.m., Fox; N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1:25 p.m., CBS; L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Detroit at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m., NBC
College football — FCS national championship: N. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota St., 11 a.m., ABC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — The French Cup round of 64: Lille vs. Troyes, 11:35 a.m., FS2; Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna, 5 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, 1 p.m., NBC and 3 p.m., TGC
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 p.m., Tennis
Rodeo — PBR: The Monster Energy Buck off at The Garden, championship round, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewiston vs. Moscow, 8 p.m. at UI
Troy at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
St. John Bosco at Grangeville, 7 p.m.
Salmon River at Highland, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lewiston vs. Moscow, 6 p.m. at UI
Logos at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Deary, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school girls basketball — Lewiston vs. Moscow, 6 p.m. at University of Idaho, KVTY-FM (105.1), KMAX-AM (840)
High school boys basketball — Lewiston vs. Moscow, 8 p.m. at University of Idaho, KVTY-FM (105.1), KMAX-AM (840); St. John Bosco at Grangeville, 7 p.m., KORT-FM (92.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m., 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
College football — College Football Playoff national championship: TCU vs. Georgia, 4:45 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
