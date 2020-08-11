On this day ...
AUGUST 11, 1991 — John Daly, the last alternate to make the field at the 73rd PGA Championship, won the tournament with a 1-under 71 on the final day, finishing three strokes ahead of Bruce Lietzke.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Texas, 6:05 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 2 a.m., TENNIS; Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 8 a.m., TENNIS; Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS
KBO baseball — Kia at LG, 2:25 a.m., ESPN; Doosan at Samsung, 2:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN
NHL — Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, noon, NBCSN; Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Calgary at Dallas, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN; Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Carolina vs. Boston, 5 p.m., NBCSN; Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Chicago vs. Vegas, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — Portland vs. Dallas, 3:30 p.m., TNT; New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 6 p.m., TNT
WNBA — Las Vegas vs. Indiana, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Washington vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — MLS is Back Tournament, Portland vs. Orlando City SC, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Texas, 6:05 p.m., ROOT Northwest
Australian Rules Football — AFL, Essendon at Gold Coast, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), FS1