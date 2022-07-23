JULY 23, 2012 — Penn State is all but leveled by penalties handed down by the NCAA for its handling of the allegations against former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky. The NCAA imposed an unprecedented $60 million fine, a four-year ban from postseason play and a cut in the number of football scholarships it can award.
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Twin Falls Cowboys, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class AA state tournament elimination game at Rodeo Park, Nampa
Lewiston vs. Hermiston (Ore.) in 2022 Northwest Region tournament, noon in San Bernardino, Calif.
Lewis-Clark vs. Chocowinity (N.C.) in 2022 16U World Series, 7 a.m. in Jensen Beach, Fla.
MLB — Houston at Seattle, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
Golf —PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, third round, 6 a.m., TGC and 9 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, third round, 6 a.m., CNBC; PGA Tour: The 3M Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship match, noon, TGC
Fishing — Sport Fishing Championship: Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic, 6 a.m., CBSSN
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 6:30 a.m., USA; Formula One: qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150, 9 a.m., Fox; IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: Lime Rock, 9:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 11:30 a.m., USA; NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 250, 1 p.m., NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, 2 p.m., USA; SRX Racing Series: Hartford, Ohio, 5 p.m., CBS
Basketball — TBT: teams TBD, round of 32, 9 and 11 a.m., ESPN
Extreme sports — Summer X Games, 10 a.m., ABC and 5 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — Saratoga, 10 a.m., FS1 and 12:30 p.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup championship series: The Haskell Invitational, 2 p.m., CNBC
Track and field — World Championships, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., NBC; 5 p.m., CNBC
Women’s soccer — UEFA Championship quarterfinal: France vs. Netherlands, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
Hockey — 3ICE: Team LeClair vs. Team Mullen, Team Murphy vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, noon, CBSSN
Triathlon — Ironman, noon, NBC
MLB — Houston at Seattle, 1 p.m., FS1 and ROOT; San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4 p.m., Fox; Texas at Oakland, 6 p.m., FS1
Men’s lacrosse — PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. FC Bayern Munich, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona, 7:55 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Gstaad-ATP singles final, 2:30 a.m., Tennis; Hamburg-ATP final, 6 a.m., Tennis; Palermo-WTA final, 11 a.m., Tennis; Atlanta Open women’s exhibition, 4 p.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, final round, 2:30 a.m., TGC and 6 a.m., CNBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, final round, 6 a.m., TGC and 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The 3M Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS
Cycling — Tour de France, stage 21, 7 a.m., USA
Auto racing — Formula One: The Lenovo French Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN; FIM Motocross: The MX2, 7 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 8 a.m., CBSSN; NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300, noon, NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, noon, USA; NHRA: The DENSO Sonoma Nationals, 1 p.m., Fox
Basketball — BIG3: Tri State vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Power vs. Aliens, Bivouac vs. Killer 3’s, 10 a.m., CBS; TBT: Athletics Miami vs. TMT, round of 64, 10 a.m., ESPN; Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia, round of 64, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — Saratoga, 10 a.m., FS2 and noon, FS1
Extreme sports — Summer X Games, 10 a.m., ABC
Men’s lacrosse — PLL: Cannons vs. Archers, 11 a.m., ESPN2; PLL: Chrome vs. Waterdogs, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Houston at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN
Women’s soccer — The America Cup fifth-place match: Chile vs. Venezuela, 4:45 p.m., FS2
Track and field — World Championships, 5 p.m., CNBC and 6 p.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — MLS: Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy, 6:30 p.m., FS1; Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Gamba Osaka, 3 a.m. Monday, CBSSN