MAY 21, 1981 — The New York Islanders won the Stanley Cup in five games with a 5-1 triumph against the Minnesota North Stars.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Melba vs. Orofino, 11:30 a.m. in Class 2A state tournament loser-out game in Pocatello
Grangeville vs. Malad, 5 p.m. in Class 2A state semifinal in Pocatello
Glenns Ferry vs. Prairie, 9 a.m. in Class 1A state tournament first round in Orofino
Kamiah vs. Horseshoe Bend, 11:30 a.m. in Class 1A state tournament first round in Orofino
Glenns Ferry-Prairie winner vs. Genesee, 2:30 p.m. in Class 1A state tournament semifinal in Orofino
Kamiah-Horseshoe Bend winner vs. North Star Charter, 5 p.m. in Class 1A state tournament semifinal in Orofino
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Genesee vs. Glenns Ferry, 9 a.m. in Class 1A state tournament first round in Caldwell
Prairie vs. Rimrock, 9 a.m. in Class 1A state tournament first round in Caldwell
Genessee-Glenns Ferry winner vs. Potlatch, 11 a.m. in Class 1A state tournament semifinal in Caldwell
Prairie-Rimrock winner vs. Notus, 11 a.m. in Class 1A state tournament semifinal in Caldwell
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Othello at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Pullman at East Valley, 7 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Wellpinit, 7:30 p.m.
Colfax at Chewelah, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Othello at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
Pullman at East Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Garfield-Paloouse at Wellpinit, 6 p.m.
Colfax at Chewelah, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Lewiston at Class 5A state tournament, 8 a.m. at Appleton Tennis Complex at Boise State
Moscow at Class 4A state tournament, 8 a.m. at Boise Racquet Club
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Lewiston, Moscow at Class 5A/4A state meet, 9 a.m. at Eagle High School
Class 1A state meet, 9 a.m. at Middleton High School
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at San Diego, 7 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
College softball — NCAA tournament: Northwestern at Kentucky, Lexington Regional, 9 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: UCF vs. Auburn, Tallahassee Regional, 11 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: Wichita St. vs. Texas A&M, Norman Regional, 3 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: Seattle vs. Michigan, Seattle Regional, 5 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: Long Beach St. at UCLA, Los Angeles Regional, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — The PGA Championship, second round, 10 a.m., ESPN; LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, second round, noon, TGC
Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, noon, FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, 1 p.m., FS1
College tennis — NCAA national championships, 2:30 p.m., Tennis
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup East Division: Washington at Boston, first round, game 4, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup Central Division: Carolina at Nashville, first round, game 3, 4 p.m., USA; Stanley Cup North Division: Winnipeg at Edmonton, first round, game 2, 6 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup West Division: Colorado at St. Louis, first round, game 3, 6:30 p.m., USA
MLB — Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., FS1; Seattle at San Diego, 7 p.m., ROOT
College baseball — Arizona at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12
Mixed martial arts — Bellator 259: Chris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith (featherweights), 6 p.m., Showtime
NBA play-in — Western Conference: Memphis at Golden State, 6:10 p.m., ESPN
WNBA — Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Australian rules football — Hawthorn at Carlton, 8:30 p.m., FS2; Melbourne at Adelaide, 11:30 p.m., FS2
SATURDAY
Australian rules football — Sydney at Fremantle, 2:30 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 5 a.m., Tennis
Fishing — Bassmasters Elite Series, 5 a.m., FS1
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 2:55 a.m., ESPN; Formula One: qualifying, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Truck Series qualifying: Circuit of the Americas, 6 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series practice: Circuit of the Americas, 7 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying: Circuit of the Americas, 8 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Truck Series: Circuit of the Americas, 10 a.m., FS1; Indianapolis 500 qualifying, 11 a.m., NBC and noon, NBCSN; MotoAmerica Superbike: Virginia, noon, FS2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Circuit of the Americas, 1 p.m., FS1
College softball — NCAA regionals: TBD, 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup Central Division: Florida at Tampa Bay, game 4, 9:30 a.m., CNBC; Stanley Cup East Division: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, game 4, noon, NBC; Stanley Cup West Division: Vegas at Minnesota, game 4, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — The PGA Championship: third round, 10 a.m., CBS; LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, third round, noon, TGC
College baseball — Xavier at Creigton, 10 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS2
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Miami at Milwaukee, game 1, 11:10 a.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, game 1, 1:30 p.m.; Eastern Conference first round: Boston at Brooklyn, game 1, 5:30 p.m., ABC; Western Conference first round: Portland at Denver, game 1, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
The Spring League — Blues vs. Generals, noon, Fox; Sea Lions vs. Jousters, 4 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — L.A. Galaxy at Portland, 12:30 p.m., ABC;
College football — Stanford spring game, 1 p.m., Pac-12
College tennis — NCAA national championships, 2:30 p.m., Tennis
College baseball — Stanford at Oregon, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12
Gymnastics — USA Classic, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MLB — Los Angeles at San Fracisco, 4:15 p.m., Fox; Seattle at San Diego, 5:30 p.m., ROOT
Boxing — Top Rank: Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor (junior welterweights), 5 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — NRL: Rabbitohs vs. Panthers, 9 p.m., FS2; NRL: Eels vs. Sea Eagles, 11 p.m., FS2