On this day ...
JUNE 8, 1950 — Boston beat the St. Louis Browns 29-4 at Fenway Park, and the Red Sox set six major league records: most runs scored by one team; most long hits in a game with 17 (nine doubles, one triple and seven homers); most total bases with 60; most extra bases on long hits with 32; most runs for two games with 49 (20 a day earlier); and most hits in two games with 51.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Moscow Blue Devils at Lewis-Clark Cubs (2), 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Othello, 7 p.m.
East Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax, 7:30 p.m.
Asotin at Chewelah, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Othello, 5:30 p.m.
East Valley at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax, 4:30 p.m.
Asotin at Chewelah, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — French Open, 3 a.m. and noon, Tennis Channel.
Rugby — State of Origin, New South Wales at Queensland, 3 a.m., FS2.
NHL playoffs — Tampa Bay at Carolina, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN; Vegas at Colorado, 6 p.m., NBCSN.
Major League Baseball — Washington at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Detroit, 4 p.m., ROOT.
College softball — World Series championship, 4:30 p.m., ESPN.
NBA playoffs — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Clippers at Utah, 7 p.m., TNT.
WNBA — Dallas at Phoenix, 7 p.m., CBSSN.