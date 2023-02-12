On this day ...
FEBRUARY 13, 1923 — The New York Renaissance, the first all-black pro basketball team, was organized. The Rens became one of the dominant basketball teams of the 1920s and 1930s.
Today
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at San Diego State Classic, 8 a.m. in San Diego
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Shadle Park at Clarkston, 6 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament first round
Coeur d'Alene at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Lewiston JV at Orofino, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Coeur d'Alene at Moscow, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Lewiston JV at Orofino, 7 p.m., KLER-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men's soccer — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool, noon, USA; CONCACAF U-17 Championship group stage: Barbados vs. Canada, 1:50 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF U-17 Championship group stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. U.S., 4:50 p.m., FS1
Men's college basketball — America U. at Bucknell, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Miami at North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN; Hampton at Elon, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Texas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN; West Virginia at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Women's college basketball — Texas at Iowa St., 4 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
