MARCH 14, 1996 — Princeton upset defending national champion UCLA, 43-41, in the first round of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament. Gabe Lewullis scored a backdoor layup off a bounce pass from Steve Goodrich with four seconds left and the Tigers held on.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Prairie at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Clarkston at, Lewiston hosts Best Ball Invite, 9 a.m. at Lewiston Golf and Country Club
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Clarkston at, Lewiston hosts Best Ball Invite, 9 a.m. at Lewiston Golf and Country Club
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA — Denver at Philadelphia, 4:45 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace, noon, USA
Bowling — WSOB PBA Cheetah Championship, 5 p.m., FS1
NBA — Portland at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., ROOT; Denver at Philadelphia, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Milwaukee at Utah, 7:05 p.m., ESPN