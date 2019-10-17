On this day ...

OCTOBER 17, 1995 — The Cleveland Indians beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 in Game 6 of the American League championship series to claim their first AL pennant since 1954.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Northern Arizona at Idaho, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

West Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.

Pomeroy at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 5 p.m.

Tekoa-Rosalia at Asotin, 6:30 p.m.

Meadows Valley at Salmon River, 6 p.m.

Grangeville at Prairie, 7 p.m.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

West Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

4A District I-II Tournament — Sandpoint at Moscow, 3:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Golf — EPGA Tour: Open de France, first round, 6:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, second round, 7 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, second round, 11 p.m., TGC; EPGA Tour: Open de France, second round, 3 a.m. Friday

Horse racing — Belmont Live, 10 a.m., FS2

NHL — N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Mixed martial arts — PFL Playoffs: Featherweight and Lightweight, 5 p.m., ESPN2

MLB playoffs — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, Game 4, 5 p.m., FS1

NFL — Kansas City at Denver, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network

College football — UCLA at Stanford, 6 p.m., ESPN

Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals, 2 a.m. Friday, Tennis

