OCTOBER 17, 1995 — The Cleveland Indians beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 in Game 6 of the American League championship series to claim their first AL pennant since 1954.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Northern Arizona at Idaho, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
West Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Pomeroy at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Asotin, 6:30 p.m.
Meadows Valley at Salmon River, 6 p.m.
Grangeville at Prairie, 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
West Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
4A District I-II Tournament — Sandpoint at Moscow, 3:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — EPGA Tour: Open de France, first round, 6:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, second round, 7 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, second round, 11 p.m., TGC; EPGA Tour: Open de France, second round, 3 a.m. Friday
Horse racing — Belmont Live, 10 a.m., FS2
NHL — N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Mixed martial arts — PFL Playoffs: Featherweight and Lightweight, 5 p.m., ESPN2
MLB playoffs — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, Game 4, 5 p.m., FS1
NFL — Kansas City at Denver, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network
College football — UCLA at Stanford, 6 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals, 2 a.m. Friday, Tennis