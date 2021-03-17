For people wondering where is all the free-agent quarterback movement as the NFL’s “legal tampering” period enters its second day, well, calm down.
The biggest spenders at the position had been two teams keeping their supposed guy, Cam Newton in New England and Jameis Winston in New Orleans. Of course, trades that can be completed when the NFL’s business year begins today will see Carson Wentz with the Colts, Matthew Stafford heading to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, who goes to the Lions.
On Tuesday, Indianapolis’ Jacoby Brissett landed with the Dolphins, and Andy Dalton left Dallas for Chicago.
Washington made the early quarterback Tuesday by agreeing to terms with the well-traveled Ryan Fitzpatrick. The 38-year-old “FitzMagic” joins his ninth franchise (Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers and Dolphins). He started seven and played in nine games last season for Miami, throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Incredibly, Fitzpatrick never has been on a playoff team in his 16 pro seasons. He will be replaced as Tua Tagovailoa’s backup by Brissett, who will get a one-year, $5 million deal in Miami.
With 2020 NFL comeback player of the year Alex Smith released by Washington — no, Smith has not landed anywhere yet, either — Fitzpatrick will compete with Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen for the starting spot on a team that won the weak NFC East at 7-9.
A guy who not only has been to the postseason but has a Super Bowl ring, Von Miller, is remaining with the Broncos. The Denver Broncos have exercised the star linebacker’s 2021 option, which engages the final season of the six-year, $114.5 million contract and guarantees him $7 million of his $17.5 million base salary.
Miller has recovered from a freak ankle injury that sidelined him all of last season.
Dalton has a shot to start in quarterback-weak Chicago, where Trubisky was not kept and Nick Foles has to prove himself once again. The Bears are paying him about $10 million for one year, which is hefty for a backup.
Dalton, 33, was 4-5 as a starter for the Cowboys after Dak Prescott was injured. A longtime starter in Cincinnati, he threw for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Cincinnati grabbed one of the top pass-rush threats available in free agency, Trey Hendrickson. The former Saints defensive end gets $60 million over four years, with $32 million paid in the first two seasons, according to a person with knowledge of the contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no terms have been made public.
How important is the Bengals’ new edge rusher? Hendrickson had 13½ sacks in 2020; Cincinnati as a team had 17, fewest in the league.
The Bengals also reached agreement with Pittsburgh safety Mike Hilton on a four-year, $24 million contract, also according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Hilton, 31, figures to play mostly as a slot defender. They kept safety Brandon Wilson with a two-year contract extension. He is Cincinnati’s main kick returner.