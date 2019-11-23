Lapwai High girls’ basketball coach Eric Spencer has left the program just before the start of what would have been his sixth season at the helm, interim coach Ada Marks acknowledged Friday night without going into details.
During Spencer’s tenure, the Wildcats claimed three consecutive Idaho 1A Division I state titles from 2015 to ‘17 and won five district titles in five years. They also took four regular-season Whitepine League Division I titles in Spencer’s time as head coach.
The nature and cause of Spencer’s departure have not been confirmed. Marks, who also coaches Lapwai volleyball, stepped in as interim basketball coach and oversaw the Wildcats’ 75-19 win against Clearwater Valley on Friday night at Kooskia.
Spencer also led the Lapwai boys to a state championship in 2006. He later had a stint as Asotin boys’ coach.