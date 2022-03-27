LOS ANGELES — Jordan Spence scored his first NHL goal and captain Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist in the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.
Gabriel Vilardi scored his first goal in five months and Sean Durzi ended a 29-game goal drought for the Kings in their second win against the expansion Kraken this season.
Cal Petersen made 23 saves as Los Angeles solidified its hold on second place in the Pacific Division by earning at least a point for the ninth time in 12 games. The Kings have little collective playoff experience outside the four core veterans remaining from their Stanley Cup championship teams, but coach Todd McLellan sees these late-season games as valuable experience in games that count.
“It’s called progress,” McLellan said. “We’re moving forward, so there is satisfaction in that, but it doesn’t end. We’ve still got to grow and move the needle forward. I kept hearing the term ‘meaningful games’ later in the year. … We’re (getting) that right now, and it’s a great thing for our team. This is the playoffs for us, and we’ve shown signs of growth during it, and it’s going to have to continue for whatever we have left.”
Daniel Sprong scored in his second consecutive game since joining Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots for the Kraken during their debut in downtown Los Angeles. Morgan Geekie tacked on another goal with four seconds to play.
“That’s a hell of a team over there,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “They’re a big, heavy team. They’re hard to play against. They don’t allow any inside ice very easily, so you’ve got to work for your possession, and I thought we did that. I thought we worked our butts off for most of this hockey game. I want to go back and look at it, but I felt like we gave up too much off the rush.”
Seattle 0 1 1 — 2
Los Angeles 1 2 1 — 4
First Period: 1, Los Angeles, Vilardi 2 (Maatta), 15:05. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 2, Los Angeles, Kopitar 17 (Kempe, Iafallo), 4:17. 3, Seattle, Sprong 10 (Soucy), 6:29. 4, Los Angeles, Spence 1 (Kaliyev, Lizotte), 15:47. Penalties: Kempe, LA (Tripping), 13:18; Larsson, SEA (Hooking), 17:55.
Third Period: 5, Los Angeles, Durzi 3 (Kempe, Kopitar), 3:35 (pp). 6, Seattle, Geekie 6 (Borgen), 19:56. Penalties: Geekie, SEA (Cross Checking), 2:41; Byfield, LA (Cross Checking), 2:41; Eberle, SEA (Hooking), 3:13.
Shots on Goal: Seattle 5-10-10—25. Los Angeles 10-11-6—27.
Power-play opportunities: Seattle 0 of 1; Los Angeles 1 of 2.
Goalies: Seattle, Grubauer 15-27-5 (27 shots-23 saves). Los Angeles, Petersen 18-10-1 (25-23).
A: 18,230 (18,230). T: 2:20.