Spartans want to prove naysayers wrong

Speed and surprises. That is what Timberline coach Pat Christopherson is expecting to see on the field this season for the Spartans.
Timberline hopes to use that speed to continue building off a season that saw the Spartans make the postseason for the first time in more than 20 years.
The road will not be an easy one, as they did lose two key pieces of that postseason team. Quarterback Ryan Larson and running back/linebacker Chase Hunter graduated and leave difficult holes to fill. Christopherson thinks not only will they be able to fill those holes, with their 13-player roster, they will be able to succeed.
Christopherson thinks they have a solid core of at least 10 players who have fully bought into the team atmosphere this season.
“This has been easily the most coachable team,” he said. “I have been in the coaching game since 2011 and this team has the best overall attitude I have coached.”
That mentality, along with pure quickness that the Spartans offer this season, could shock some doubters who think this team might finish last in the conference.
“I want them to doubt us,” Christopherson said.
Out of those on roster, Christopherson thinks he might have found a diamond in the rough.
“We have a new kid, Jason (Mohl), who did not play last season who we are really excited to see play,” he said. “And if you ask him, he will tell you that all he has done is play video games for the last three years.”
However, the coach was stunned by his natural ability and hopes he might be able to be that missing piece in finding a way to finally defeat Kendrick.
On offense, two-thirds of the startling line is back with senior Jaron Christopherson and junior Logan Hunter. Senior Parker Brown returns under center, and sophomore running back Rylan West and senior Micha Nelson are among the skill players coming back.
Those five anchor a defense that allowed 30 or fewer points three times in a season that saw the Spartans make it to the state playoffs for the first time since 2000, when they were a Class A-3 team.
Timberline will open its season at 2 p.m. Saturday in Moscow as the first opponent for new varsity program Logos. Its first home game will not be until Sept. 17 against Council.
Timberline
COACH — Pat Christopherson (fourth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 2-1 in Whitepine League Division II, 3-4 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Jaron Christopherson, sr., OL/DL; Micha Nelson, sr., WR/DB; Parker Brown, jr., QB/DB; Logan Hunter, jr., OL/DE; Rylan West, soph., RB/DE; Gavin Christopherson, soph., OL/LB.
Five Things to watch
1. Coming off first state playoff appearance since 2000.
2. The Spartans lost several key players from last season, but there are plenty who are motivated to fill in the gaps.
3. The team had an outstanding summer turnout.
4. Christopherson thinks this team is better than last season.
5. The Spartans seem to be built on speed.