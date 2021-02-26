DEARY — Everyone knew they might give it a try. But nobody knew how well Chase Hunter and Rylan Larson would sell it.
The two Timberline Spartans executed a perfect inbounds lob-and-layin with three seconds remaining Thursday to give the Pierce-Weippe team a stunning 40-39 win against host Deary in the title round of the Class 1A Division II boys’ basketball district playoffs.
Because the Spartans had come through the losers’ bracket, they’ll need to beat Deary again at 6 p.m. today to claim the title and a berth in the Idaho state tournament.
It was just the third loss of the season for the Mustangs (17-3), who had beaten the Spartans 61-44 on Monday to put Timberline behind the postseason 8-ball.
On the other hand, the Spartans had handed Deary its first league loss early this month, 33-31, chiefly by slowing the tempo and delivering in the clutch. It worked again this time in a seesaw battle.
With Deary leading 39-38, a Timberline player missed two free throws with 6.5 seconds left. But the ball squirted out of bounds along the sideline, officials gave possession to Timberline, and Mustangs co-coach Jalen Kirk called a timeout to remind his players to watch for the lob.
Then the Spartans showed why that was so important.
After officials handed Hunter the ball, he looked toward his backcourt teammates for as long as possible before lobbing to the far side of the basket, where the ball grazed the hand of a defender. The 6-foot-2 Larson made a leaping catch and banked it home in the same motion.
According to Larson, Timberline coach Jason Hunter had said during the timeout, “This is the reason we made this play. It’s going to work.”
“That’s really fun,” Larson said. “Inbounds practice every day, we do that.”
It was the execution that made it work.
“We knew it was coming,” Kirk said. “Honestly, late-game mistake by me. I shouldn’t have called that timeout. I should have just let it play through. You live and learn, and we have one more chance to get it.”
Added co-coach Mike Morey, “We told our seniors, good athletes have amnesia. We’ll forget about it and come back tomorrow.”
Chase Hunter nailed three 3-pointers and scored 12 points for the Spartans (11-10), who trailed 33-30 before Parker Brown canned a 3 with 5:48 left.
Deary star Brayden Stapleton pinned 44 points on Timberline in Monday’s game, but the Spartans tweaked their zone defense and held him to 16 this time. Still, Stapleton and fellow senior London Kirk led a surge that put the Mustangs up 39-36 before Hunter’s driving layin with two minutes remaining.
“We controlled the tempo of the game,” Jason Hunter said. “Deary played really hard; they’re a great team. We had to be very deliberate in our shot selection and just play great defense.”
He said a lack of depth is one reason these Timberline-Deary games have seen such disparate results.
“If we have a couple of guys who aren’t 100 percent, we struggle,” he said.
That wasn’t the case in this one, and they hope it won’t be the case today.
“They’re a really good team,” Larson said of the Mustangs. “Brayden’s a good player. But I think if we lock them down like we did tonight, we’ll have the same result.”
TIMBERLINE (11-10)
Rylan Larson 3 0-1 6, Parker Brown 4 0-4 9, Micah Nelson 2 1-2 5, Chase Hunter 4 1-2 12, Devon Wentland 2 0-2 4, Jaron Christopherson 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 4-13 40.
DEARY (17-3)
London Kirk 6 1-2 13, Brayden Stapleton 6 2-2 16, Preston Johnston 0 0-1 0, Karson Ireland 0 4-6 4, Gus Rickert 2 2-2 6. Totals 14 9-13 39.
Timberline 7 10 12 11—40
Deary 8 9 11 11—39
3-point goals – Hunter 3, Brown, Stapleton 2.
