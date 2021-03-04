CALDWELL — Timberline’s modus operandi does not align with North Gem’s, and on Thursday, the stylistic differences favored the Cowboys.
North Gem, of Bancroft, used a game-long full-court press, up-tempo offense and took advantage of its height edge to beat Timberline 64-34 in the consolation bracket of the Class 1A Division II state tournament at Caldwell High School.
The loss ended the Spartans’ season.
“They’re just bigger, faster and stronger than us,” said Timberline coach Jason Hunter, whose team was outrebounded 49-25. “They just have the better athletes. I actually felt like we played about as good as we could.”
The Spartans (12-11), of Weippe, thrive when the pace is slow and they can execute their grind-it-out offense and 2-3 zone defense. North Gem (22-3) sped them up with full-court pressure defense and quick shots on offense, making it difficult for Timberline to get into a rhythm.
The Cowboys also have a scoring star on their side. Senior James Bodily, who was first-team all-state as a junior, erupted for 37 points when the teams met last year at State, and he followed with 25 points this time.
The 6-foot-2 guard was limited to eight points in the first half but came alive after that, scoring his team’s final 14 points of the third quarter. The solo surge halted the Spartan’s momentum, taking the Cowboys’ lead from 29-17 to 43-23. It was 43-25 at the end of the third.
Bodily finished 8-of-17 form the field and 6-for-7 on free throws.
“That’s a big emphasis for us when we play them is, we have to contain him,” Hunter said. “We did that really well in the first half. He got loose in the third quarter. ... He’s a great player, shoots well and drives. They had quite a few players like that.”
Timberline scored the first six points of the fourth to trim the margin to 43-31, but North Gem made its next six shots from the field to restake a 57-32 edge. Logan Corta did the damage that time, scoring the final seven points of the Cowboys’ 14-1 run.
That was the theme for the Spartans, who also trailed 23-7 in the second quarter before inching back to 24-14 by halftime.
“We kept that game pretty close, made a run there, made them a little bit nervous,” Hunter said. “They had to play. They didn’t just dominate us the whole game.”
Rylan Larson led Timberline with 15 points. Jaron Christopherson added four points and a team-high eight rebounds. The Spartans shot 23.3 percent from the floor, making fewer field goals (10) than free throws (12). North Gem made 44.4 percent of its shots, including 16 of 30 (53.3 percent) in the second half.
The two-and-out trip to State isn’t what Hunter or his team envisioned, but he was quick to note the positives from the season. The Spartans won their second consecutive district championship and made a second straight trip to State — program firsts. The team also weathered a difficult schedule and a midseason COVID pause. Larson, Chase Hunter, Devon Wentland and Jordan Stewart are departing as seniors.
“This group of boys has (made) school history quite a bit,” Jason Hunter said. “They kind of overachieved, I would say, in some sense.”
TIMBERLINE (12-11)
Rylan Larson 4 6-8 15, Parker Brown 2 0-1 5, Rylan West 0 0-2 0, Micah Nelson 1 4-8 6, Chase Hunter 0 1-3 1, Logan Hunter 1 1-2 3, Chris Sermontis 0 0-0 0, Devon Wentland 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 0 0-0 0, Jaron Christopherson 2 0-0 4, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 12-24 34.
NORTH GEM (22-3)
Garrett Leavitt 3 0-2 6, Brett Freeman 0 0-0 0, Chayce Low 2 0-0 4, Jackson Cook 0 0-0 0, Logan Corta 6 5-7 18, Bridger Hatch 0 0-0 0, C. J. Hill 0 0-0 0, Rhett Barnes 0 0-0 0, James Bodily 8 6-7 25, Maddox Setser 2 0-0 4, Brett Yost 0 1-2 1, Ransom Cooper 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 12-18 64.
Timberline 5 9 11 9—34
North Gem 14 10 19 21—64
3-point goals — Larson, Brown, Bodily 3, Corta.
