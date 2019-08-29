Spartans have the potential to score in bunches

While Timberline’s football team won’t have an endless stream of reserves this year, the pieces the Spartans do have could put up some points.
Receiver Rylan Larson, a 6-foot-2 junior, can go up and “grab any football we throw to him,” coach Patrick Christopherson said. “He’s just going to be a big asset for us.”
So will a handful of other players.
There’s Parker Brown, a freshman who will prevent opponents from double-teaming Larson.
Quarterback Chase Hunter is William-Tell accurate.
“He can put the ball where you need it,” Christopherson said. “He doesn’t have a super strong arm but he has unbelievable accuracy.
“You’re not going to see anything 40-plus, but anything within 35 yards, he can put the ball on point.”
Each position group for the Spartans is stocked. Running backs Andrew Anderson (the team captain) and Devon Wentland give the team experience out of the backfield. Jordan Stewart and Jaron Christopherson give Timberline veterans at two of its three lineman positions.
At 6-2, 245 pounds, Stewart likely will create mismatches, Patrick Christopherson said.
“In our league, other then Kendrick, I don’t think there’s going to be anybody bigger than Jordan Stewart,” the coach said of an athlete he described as “explosive.”
Jaron Christopherson will play the other guard position, at 6-foot, 235 pounds.
“He just has a mind for football,” Patrick Christopherson said. “He has an ability to put himself where he needs to (be to) make a play. I don’t know where he got it.
“He just has an uncanny ability to find the pursuit angle, get where he needs to be and just pancake guys. He’s just a workhorse — and you have to kill him before you get around him (when he’s on offense).”
The Spartans played a JV six-man schedule in 2018 and went winless.
“I couldn’t have been prouder of those boys,” the coach said. “Every game we played, we knew we were going against boys with a fresh set of legs.
“My guys never complained and never backed down from anything and they were just warriors for me. And they set the bar for Timberline football, which is exactly what we needed up here.”
Timberline
COACH — Patrick Christopherson (second year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 0-8 (playing JV schedule)
KEY RETURNERS — Andrew Anderson, sr., TB/OLB; Chase Hunter, jr., QB/MLB; Devon Wentland, jr., FB/HB/DE; Jordan Stewart, jr., OL/DL; Jaron Christopherson, soph., OL/DE.
Schedule
Game times are 7 p.m. unless noted
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — at Clearwater Valley
Sept. 6 — at Potlatch
Sept. 10 — at Prairie JV, 6 p.m.
Sept. 20 — at Troy
Sept. 24 — vs. Prairie JV, 6 p.m.
Oct. 4 — at Deary
Oct. 11 — vs. Lewis County
Oct. 18 — vs. Kendrick