WEIPPE — Rylan Larson collected 16 points and seven steals as the vastly improved Timberline High School boys’ basketball team began planning on a No. 1 seed for the postseason with a 67-23 win against Nezperce to stay unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II play.
The Spartans aren’t exactly sure when they clinched a top seed for the district tournament, but this win left no doubt about it.
Carson Sellers tallied 14 points, seven steals and five assists for the Spartans (10-3, 8-0), who racked up 27 steals and shot 46 percent from long range.
Parker Brown had 10 points and five assists, and Cameron Summerfield chipped in five steals.
There was a direct connection between the steals and the high shooting percentage, first-year Timberline coach Jason Hunter said.
NEZPERCE
Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 1 0-0 2, Jared Cronce 1 3-8 5, Brycen Danner 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brendan Nelson 4 3-4 12, AJ Douglas 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 6-12 23.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (10-3, 8-0)
Rylan Larson 8 0-0 16, Carson Sellers 5 2-2 14, Johnathan Halle 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 4 1-2 10, Micah Nelson 5 2-4 14, Chase Hunter 1 0-0 3, Devon Wentland 2 0-0 4, Cameron Summerfield 1 2-4 4, Jaron Christopherson 1 0-0 2, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0, Logan Hunter 0 0-1 0. Totals 27 7-13 67.
Nezperce 4 7 10 2—23
Timberline 12 19 25 11—67
3-point goals — B. Nelson, Sellers 2, Brown, M. Nelson 2, C. Hunter.
Grangeville 56, Orofino 25
OROFINO — Aiden Anderson scored 13 points, all in the first half, as Grangeville beat Orofino in a Central Idaho League game.
The senior son of coach Larson Anderson racked up 10 points as the Bulldogs took a 17-7 first-quarter lead, and they later took full command by winning the third 19-4.
Tescher Harris scored 10 points and Kyle Frei grabbed six rebounds for Grangeville, which passed the ball effectively and committed only nine turnovers in leveling its league record to 1-1.
GRANGEVILLE (6-6, 1-1)
Miles Lefebvre 1 1-1 3, Tescher Harris 4 1-1 10, Blake Schoo 2 1-2 5, Aiden Anderson 4 2-2 13, Kyle Frei 1 2-5 4, Tori Ebert 0 0-0 0, Caleb Frei 2 1-2 5, Dane Lindsley 4 1-3 9, Jared Lindsley 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 9-16 56.
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 0 0-0 0, Jose Barajas 1 0-0 3, Joe Sparano 3 0-0 9, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 3 2-2 8, Thomas Duncan 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 0 0-0 0, Will Beardin 0 0-1 0, Reid Thomas 1 3-5 5, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 5-8 25.
Grangeville 17 10 19 10—56
Orofino 7 11 4 3—25
3-point goals — Harris, Anderson 3, J. Lindsley, Barajas, Sparano 3.
JV — Grangeville 37, Orofino 27
Pullman Christian 54, Spokane Classical 53
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian came up with a key stop down the stretch of a senior night thriller against Spokane Classical.
After coming through on the defensive end, sophomore Shane Shaffer converted a bucket in the paint after a drive-and-dish. The shot put the Eagles up by one point, and they mustered another stop on the ensuing possession to seal the victory.
Shaffer finished with a 27-point effort that included three 3-pointers, and Tristan Yocum chipped in nine points and seven rebounds.
“It was a great way for these guys to end senior night,” Pullman Christian coach Jamie Gleason said. “All of the seniors played good minutes and contributed and this one was not boring.”
SPOKANE CLASSICIAL
Aaron Kuntz 2 1-3 5, Matthew Severn 9 0-0 23, Wilson Fisher 4 0-0 8, Sam Anyan 1 0-0 3, Eli Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Joseph Beck 0 0-0 0, Issac Kuiter 7 0-0 14 . Totals 23 1-3 53.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (12-3, 10-3)
Noah Nimmer 0 0-0 0, Garrett McClure 2 0-0 6, Keaton Hewitt 2 0-0 4, Tristan Yocum 3 3-4 9, Erik Brown 3 0-1 6, Shane Shaffer 10 4-4 27, Kyle Gleason 1 0-0 2, Richie Zheng 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-9 54.
Spokane Classical 13 `15 8 17––53
Pullman Christian 11 18 11 14––54
3-point goals — Severn 5, Anyan, Shaffer 3, McClure 2.
GIRLSKendrick 50, Troy 47
KENDRICK — Troy clawed back from an 11-point halftime deficit, but Kendrick adjusted to its opponent’s pressure defense, got a boost from the free-throw line and rode Megan Brocke’s big outing to a nonleague win.
Brocke tallied 20 points and three steals, Mya Brown added 11 points, Lauren Morgan had nine points and six rebounds, Erin Morgan had 11 boards and the Tigers (15-3) hit key baskets and free throws late after Troy (7-9) got it within a point.
“Hat’s off to them, they brought good pressure and we didn’t handle it well,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “We finally got a little more patient. ... It was good for us to have a tight game down the long run here.”
Troy was led by Abby Weller (19 points) and Morgan Blazzard (12).
TROY (7-9)
Halee Bohman 0 0-0 0, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Betty McKenzie 2 3-4 8, Whitney Foster 2 0-0 6, Isabelle Raasch 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 5 2-5 12, Abby Weller 8 0-3 19. Totals 18 5-12 47.
KENDRICK (15-3)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 2 6-7 11, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 2-4 4, Jaiden Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 2 4-8 9, Erin Morgan 3 0-1 6, Megan Brocke 8 0-2 20. Totals 16 14-22 50.
Troy 5 5 19 18—47
Kendrick 14 7 15 14—50
3-point goals — Foster 2, Weller 3, McKenzie, Brown, L. Morgan, Brocke 4.
Nezperce 39, Timberline 33
WEIPPE — Nezperce closed its Whitepine League Division II slate with a second-half retort, which led to a comfortable win against Timberline of Pierce/Weippe.
The Indians (14-4, 10-2) were led by Caitlyn Cronce, who had 17 points and seven assists. Hannah Duuck hauled in 10 boards.
“(Timberline) came out to play,” Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass said. “We switched back to man defense and didn’t let them get good shots in the third quarter. That’s what did it for us — team effort, playing defense.”
Snodgrass’ team, which has clinched the second seed for the district tournament, responded after a slow start shooting, and ended up controlling the glass and taking better care of the ball.
Emma Brown, Marabeth Stemrich and Chasta Jared had eight apiece for the Spartans.
NEZPERCE (14-4, 10-2)
Amelia Husted 1 0-1 2, Grace Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Hannah Duuck 0 3-4 3, Madisyn Brower 2 0-0 4, Caitlyn Cronce 4 9-18 17, KC Wahl 1 0-0 2, Kadyn Horton 2 3-8 7, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 15-31 39.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Marebeth Stemrich 3 1-2 8, Chasta Jared 3 1-4 8, Krystal Dahl 3 0-3 7, Emma Brown 3 2-4 8, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-13 33.
Nezperce 9 6 9 15—39
Timberline 9 9 4 9—33
3-point goals — Stemrich, Jared, Dahl.
Prairie 88, Clearwater Valley 31
COTTONWOOD — Prairie fired on all cylinders during a Whitepine League Division I victory against Clearwater Valley, totaling 26 assists as the Pirates saw four players reach double figures in scoring.
Madison Shears compiled 20 points and five steals to lead Prairie, with India Peery posting 17 points and eight assists while Kristin Wemhoff gave the Pirates 16 points and seven boards.
Shada Edwards led the Rams with 17 points.
“We moved the ball well tonight and got good looks,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “They played unselfish and just executed the offense.”
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (7-10, 4-7)
Ashton Mangun 1 0-0 2, Santana Simmons 1 0-1 2, Camille Stewart 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 5 7-9 17, Martha Smith 0 0-0 0, Kadance Schilling 3 0-6 6, Alicia Reuben 1 0-0 2, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 1 0-2 2. Totals 12 7-18 31.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (15-3, 9-2)
Delanie Lockett 3 0-0 8, Kristin Wemhoff 8 0-1 16, Madison Shears 8 0-1 20, Ellea Uhlenkott 5 1-4 11, Josie Remacle 1 0-0 2, Tara Schlader 1 0-0 2, India Peery 7 0-2 17, Hope Schwartz 2 0-0 5, Ciara Chaffee 2 1-2 5, Sydnee Bruegeman 1 0-0 2, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 38 2-12 88.
Clearwater Valley 13 6 5 7––31
Prairie 25 21 23 19––88
3-point goals — Lockett 2, Shears 4, Peery 3, Schwartz.
JV — Prairie 49, Jenifer 15
Genesee 59, Potlatch 15
POTLATCH — Genesee clinched third place in Whitepine League Division I play with a rout of Potlatch behind an all-around game from Regan Zenner, who accounted for six points, eight steals and four assists. Claira Osborne came through with 12 points and six rebounds.
“We struggled getting consistent offense but I was happy with our team defense tonight,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “And we were able to shoot well from the free-throw line, which is something we haven’t always been great at.”
GENESEE (11-8, 7-4)
Lucie Ranisate 2 2-4 6, Molly Hanson 1 0-0 2, Emerson Parkins 2 3-4 7, Mikacia Bartosz 3 0-0 7, Regan Zenner 1 4-5 6, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 2 0-0 5, Makenzie Stout 4 3-6 11, Claira Osborne 5 2-2 12, Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 14-21 59.
POTLATCH (6-13, 3-8)
Danaira Carpenter 3 0-0 6, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Cessnun 0 0-1 0, Emma Chambers 0 1-4 1, Alyssa Hamburg 0 0-2 0, Kennedy Thompson 2 0-0 4, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 1 2-6, Desi Brown 0 0-1 0. Totals 6 3-12 15.
Genesee 19 10 17 13––59
Potlatch 2 4 9 0––15
3-point goals — Bartosz, Monk, Mayer.
JV — Potlatch 60, Genesee 49.