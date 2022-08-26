Spartans bulk up, giving team reason to think now is the time

A strong offseason has coach Pat Christopherson excited about Timberline’s upcoming season.
“Probably had the best weight room attendance in the summer,” Christopherson said.
Timberline of Pierce/Weippe finished with a 3-4 record a year ago, going 2-1 in Whitepine League Division II play behind state champion Kendrick. The team will rely on four captains to improve in 2022.
Senior Parker Brown is a four-year letterwinner and once again will be the quarterback. Christopherson called Brown the leader of the team, and the Spartans will rely on him heavily.
Logan Hunter, a senior defensive lineman, will be strong up front on defense. Christopherson said he made incredible gains in the weight room during the offseason.
Junior running back/linebacker Rylan West is speedy for his 220-pound frame. West was a state qualifier on the 400 and 800 relay that qualified for the Class 1A state meet in the spring.
Christopherson said junior defensive end Gavin Christopherson had a growth spurt and now stands 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds.
Having that much leadership will be key for a Spartan team that is young at receiver position. During the Aug. 19 jamboree at Clearwater Valley, Timberline started two freshmen at the spot.
With the lack of experience at receiver, the Spartans will focus on more of an option offense, trying to take advantage of the speed in the backfield.
The jamboree against three larger schools helped prove Timberline will not back down from any opponent and not get down mentally.
“Boys continue to work hard and stay in the right mindset,” Pat Christopherson said. “They have a great attitude and (give a) fantastic effort.”
Timberline will have to keep that mindset as it hosts back-to-back Class 1A Division I teams to start the season. The Spartans will face Genesee and Lapwai in the first two weeks.
A fun match-up to look out for is the regular-season finale when the Spartans play at Lewis County on Oct. 21, which is a rematch from last year’s 144-point game that Timberline came out with a 78-66 victory.
Isbelle can be reached at sports@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @RandyIsbelle.
5 things to watch
Four-year letterwinner Parker Brown once again will be the starting quarterback.
Logan Hunter and Gavin Christopherson were busy in the weight room in the offseason and will be strong on the defensive line.
Running back Rylan West was a state qualifier in track in the spring.
The Spartans scored a combined 160 points in back-to-back games in 2021, and the core of the offense returns.
Timberline has a young receiver core, starting two freshmen.
COACH — Pat Christopherson, fifth season
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 3-4 overall, 2-1 in Whitepine League Division II
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Parker Brown, sr., QB/DB; Logan Hunter, sr., DL; Rylan West, jr., RB/LB; Gavin Christopherson, jr., DE; Lane Downing, jr., OL/LB; Darrin Bonner, jr., FB/DB; Tyson Stewart, jr., OL/DL.
