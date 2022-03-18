Previously known for their neighboring communities’ intense basketball rivalry, the youth of Pierce and Weippe found themselves thrown together in the 1969-70 school year by a merger of the towns’ high schools.
No more were they the Pierce Foresters and Weippe Gorillas; they were all Timberline Spartans now. Many in the area were concerned the integration would not go smoothly.
Little did they know it would be less than three years before the 1971-72 Spartans consecrated the franchise with an Idaho Class A-3 state boys basketball title. Fifty years later, the Timberline Alumni Foundation is honoring that achievement at the Timberline Spartan Spring Social, which is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Riverport Brewery in Clarkston.
“They were all afraid that because there was such a rivalry between Weippe and Pierce, that there were going to be fights all the time when they brought the towns together,” said John “Dude” Raykovich, a senior captain on the 1972 Timberline basketball team.
Instead, it was generally observed that old grudges fell by the wayside and the student body united with haste.
The Spartans were playing under first-year head coach Fred Durham, who had himself been a member of the now-defunct Weippe Gorillas’ 1961 state title roster. Durham was taking charge after serving the first two years at Timberline as an assistant to the widely revered Elmer Wessels, who helped mold the Spartan program after coaching the Gorillas to twin state titles in football and basketball in 1968-69, the last year before the schools’ incorporation.
“Fred was our seventh-grade teacher and basketball coach when we were at Weippe,” team member Kelly Lutes recalled. “... Everybody on the team, we just kind of played the ball he told us to play.”
The Spartans’ season was not supremely dominant on the whole. They entered the district tournament as the top seed, but suffered a 56-54 opening-round upset to Kendrick, then came through the losers’ bracket only to fall 55-50 to Prairie of Cottonwood in the final and advance to the state tournament on the district’s second berth. They took a 19-7 record to the state tournament in Boise and did not begin as heralded favorites — but they found the spark they needed at the most crucial time.
“Benny (Estes) and Don (Jared) and John Raykovich were our big guys; 6-foot-2, 6-3,” Lutes said. “They were playing against guys who were 6-5, 6-6 down there, and they held their ground, played good defense. We had guys coming off the bench who could make 10 points — we had a kind of seven-deep team.”
Timberline opened with a 71-60 triumph against New Plymouth, then shocked top-seeded Middleton 63-57 in the semifinal round.
“They were averaging about 85 points a game, and we held them to a pretty low score,” Lutes said of the Middleton game.
In the final, Timberline found redemption against Prairie, recording a 70-62 decision to claim the crown.
“I’d expected to win (the state tournament) every year, and then we never made it until my senior year,” Raykovich said. “We just had a team that kind of gelled together.”
The heady days of the early 1970s gave way to a prolonged drought for Spartan basketball; it would be 48 years before Timberline so much as reached the state level again. The team now has qualified for the past three Idaho Class 1A Division II state tourneys, but it never has won another title.
The recent Spartan revival helped inspire the formation and growth of the Timberline Alumni Foundation, which convened informally for the first time almost exactly two years ago and has only just moved to holding in-person public events.
“We are trying to recruit alumni to become members, because we are basically a club,” said alumni foundation co-president Mitch Jared, nephew of Don Jared.
Several members of the 1972 team are expected at the social, which is open to the public. The event will include Hall of Fame inductions, live and silent auctions, membership drives and fundraising. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided.
“We are using (the Spring Social) as an event to honor their achievement 50 years ago, and a chance for them to get together,” Mitch Jared said.
Wendt may be contacted at (208) 848-2268, or cwendt@lmtribune.com.