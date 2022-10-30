Individuals and teams hailing from south Idaho dominated across size classifications on the boys and girls sides in unseasonably warm and fair late-October weather Saturday at the Idaho state cross country meet at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Trail.

No area athletes finished first, but Logos of Moscow’s girls came closest with Class 1A runner-up showings in individual and team competition. The flat grassy course and favorable conditions made for a host of strong finishes, with Landon Heemeyer of Boise’s Rocky Mountain High School running the fastest cross-classification 5K time of the day at a blistering 14 minutes, 38.79 seconds to win the Class 5A race while Post Falls’ Annastasia Peters made a rare sub-17-minute showing on the girls side with a first-place 16:56.07 in Class 5A.

Tags

Recommended for you