Coeur d'Alene runner Olivia Fishback, right, cries tears of joy asteammate Elliana Rietze holds Fishback in her arms after running in the Idaho Class 5A state cross country meet Saturday at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
Logos girls runner Sara Casebolt finished in second place in the Idaho Class 1A state cross country meet Saturday at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Logos girls runner Mari Calene finished in second place in the Idaho Class 1A state cross country meet Saturday at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Grace boys runner Cole Wilkerson closes in on the finish line during the Idaho Class 1A state cross country meet at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Trail.
Austin Johnson
McCall-Donnelly’s Taylor Nalder, left, Sugar-Salem’s Kate Dickson show exhaustion after the Idaho Class 3A girls state cross country race Saturday at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
Austin Johnson
Skyline runner Nelah Roberts leads the pack during Saturday's Idaho Class 4A state girls cross country race at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
Austin Johnson
Blackfoot runner Matthew Thomas nears the finish line to take first place in the Idaho Class 4A boys state cross country race Saturday at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
Austin Johnson
Timberlake runner Jacob Barnhart nears the finish line during the Idaho Class 3A boys state cross country race Saturday at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail. Barnhart won.
Austin Johnson
Runners fall to the ground from exhaustion after competing in Idaho Class 2A boys state cross country race Saturday at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
Austin Johnson
Runners take the first lap Saturday in the Idaho Class 3A boys state cross country race at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
Austin Johnson
Runners take off from the starting line Saturday in Idaho Class 2A girls state cross country race at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
Austin Johnson
The Ambrose School's Cameron Moore crosses the finish line to take first place in Idaho Class 2A girls state cross country race Saturday at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
Austin Johnson
Austin Johnson
Boise runner Allie Bruce crosses the finish line to take second in the Idaho Class 5A girls state cross country meet Saturday at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
Individuals and teams hailing from south Idaho dominated across size classifications on the boys and girls sides in unseasonably warm and fair late-October weather Saturday at the Idaho state cross country meet at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Trail.
No area athletes finished first, but Logos of Moscow’s girls came closest with Class 1A runner-up showings in individual and team competition. The flat grassy course and favorable conditions made for a host of strong finishes, with Landon Heemeyer of Boise’s Rocky Mountain High School running the fastest cross-classification 5K time of the day at a blistering 14 minutes, 38.79 seconds to win the Class 5A race while Post Falls’ Annastasia Peters made a rare sub-17-minute showing on the girls side with a first-place 16:56.07 in Class 5A.
Casebolt leads Knights’ charge
Sara Casebolt of Logos logged a time of 18:55.51, which represented a new personal record and was the top mark for any area girl on the day across all size classifications.
“I was just hoping to mostly PR, and just run my best race and give it my all and just finish the season strong,” said Casebolt, who estimated that she had topped her previous best 5K by around four to five seconds. “I’m really proud of my girls, no matter what the outcome.”
Her runner-up showing was an improvement over a fifth-place finish from last year, and the junior is eager to take one more crack at a title — but Raft River’s Allie Black, a fellow junior who now is a back-to-back titlist, looks to stand in her way.
Title defense falls short
The Knights of Moscow were defending Class 1A girls state champions, having narrowly won the 2021 meet with a team score of 39 to Raft River of Malta’s 41. Prospects might have looked bright for another Logos title after Casebolt and Mari Calene charged down the home stretch for second- and third-place individual finishes. However, Raft River claimed its revenge, fielding the individual champion in Black and five of the top 16 finishers to score 32 to the Knights’ 63.
Logos’ third and fourth runners also came in as a pair, with Alyssa Blum catching up to teammate Lizzie Crawford in the closing meters and edging in front of her by a photo-finish .04 of a second for a 23rd-place 21:08.20. The team’s fifth scorer was Cora Johnson, who ran a 29th-place 21:56.38.
Outside of Logos, the only area girls to break under 20 minutes were Moscow’s Cora Crawford and Geneva McClory, who ran times of 19:47.05 and 19:51.15 to finish 39th and 41st, respectively, in Class 4A.
Three area boys break 17 minutes
James Stubbers, the only Lewiston runner to qualify this year, ran the fastest time of the day among area boys with a 51st-place showing of 16:34.80 in the Class 5A race. Zach Atwood led the Logos boys with a 10th-place 16:42.60 in the Class 1A event to conclude his high school career, and Moscow’s Kieran Long also broke under 17 minutes with a 47th-place 16:49.04 in Class 4A.
No area boys program mustered a top-five team finish, with Logos doing best at a sixth-place 156 points behind meet champion Victory Charter of Nampa’s 48.
Potlatch individuals — 41. Tanner Smith 18:20.34; 46. Micah Smith 18:26.50; 69. Marius Luker 19:23.70; 88. Caleb Laprath 23:12.12; 91. Jonas Oliver 24:46.03; 95. Jude Oliver 27:44.63; 96. Colton Minden 28:19.04.