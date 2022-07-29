Seahawks Football

Seattle receiver DK Metcalf, center, stands on the field during the second day of Seahawks training camp Thursday in Renton, Wash. Metcalf and the Seahawks have agreed to a three-year, $72 million contract extension, according to a source.

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign receiver DK Metcalf to a three-year contract extension that will be worth up to a reported $72 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. ESPN first reported the deal, which is expected to include $58 million guaranteed and will keep him under contract with Seattle through the 2025 season.

