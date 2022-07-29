Seattle receiver DK Metcalf, center, stands on the field during the second day of Seahawks training camp Thursday in Renton, Wash. Metcalf and the Seahawks have agreed to a three-year, $72 million contract extension, according to a source.
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign receiver DK Metcalf to a three-year contract extension that will be worth up to a reported $72 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. ESPN first reported the deal, which is expected to include $58 million guaranteed and will keep him under contract with Seattle through the 2025 season.
Metcalf is the latest in a string of top pass catchers to get locked up with new deals this offseason. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract after being a second-round pick by Seattle in 2019 and getting him signed was a priority for the Seahawks this offseason.
Metcalf had watched during the first two days of Seattle’s training camp and head coach Pete Carroll said after practice Thursday there was nothing new to report on the contract talks.
A day earlier, Carroll was optimistic an agreement was on the horizon.
“We are right there now. There is a lot of work being done, like right now,” Carroll said on Wednesday.
Getting the deal done might have taken longer than originally expected and faced some bumps along the way, most notably when Metcalf skipped Seattle’s mandatory minicamp in June. But Metcalf now has contract certainty going forward as the Seahawks embark on an offensive rebuild after the trade of quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver.
Metcalf joins a lengthy list of receivers that have cashed in on big contracts this offseason. Cooper Kupp, A.J. Brown, Stefon Diggs, Terry McLaurin, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Chris Godwin, Mike Williams and Michael Gallup all signed extensions that are north of $50 million in potential total value.
Metcalf made $911,914 last season, a year where he had 75 receptions and a career-high 12 touchdown catches despite playing through a foot injury for most of the season.
His breakout season came in 2020 when Metcalf became a full-time starter and finished the year with 83 receptions for a franchise-record 1,303 yards receiving and 10 scores, and was selected as a second-team AP All-Pro.
Metcalf was set to make about $3.99 million in the final year of his rookie contract. Metcalf had been around the Seahawks for stretches of the offseason workouts rehabbing from foot surgery, but was surprisingly absent when the team gathered for its mandatory minicamp in early June. The message was clear that Metcalf didn’t want his contract status lingering and he wanted long-term stability.
Carroll agreed a deal needed to get done before training camp arrived. While that didn’t happen, Metcalf only missed a couple days of on-field work.
ADAMS TO SEEK MEDICAL OPINION ON HAND — The Seahawks will be without safety Jamal Adams for an unknown period after he left training camp to seek additional medical opinions about the surgically repaired fingers on his left hand, coach Pete Carroll said.
Adams participated in the first day of training camp Wednesday but was absent on Day 2. Carroll said Adams “wasn’t right” and left to visit specialists.
Carroll didn’t know if another surgery was going to be a consideration.
“I don’t have anything to advance today other than us exchanging conversation last night,” Carroll said. “But he’s looking into some stuff and he’s trying to get things figured out.”
Adams underwent multiple surgeries this past offseason. One surgery repaired a shoulder injury that cost him the final five games of the season. Adams also underwent a procedure to fuse two fingers on his left hand after suffering repeated dislocations in the past two years.
Adams is in his third year with the Seahawks after his trade from the New York Jets before the 2020 season. His biggest impact with the Seahawks has come as a pass rusher after recording 9½ sacks in 2020. He was used less as a pass rusher last season but is expected to be used in a more aggressive role with Seattle’s defensive scheme changes for this season.
“Anybody that comes back from the surgeries, we’re always concerned and see how they move back in and all,” Carroll said. “He just felt something that didn’t feel right and so he’s got to get checked out. He’s really concerned. He’s really upset that he has to miss anything. But we jumped at the chance to have us take care of it and see what’s going on right now.”