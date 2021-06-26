The Portland Trail Blazers have settled on Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups as their new coach but the deal has not been finalized, a person familiar with the decision said Friday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been formally announced. The Athletic reported that Billups had accepted the job but contract negotiations were ongoing.
Billups, the 2004 NBA Finals MVP and a five-time NBA All-Star in a 17-year playing career, never has been a head coach. The Blazers also were interested in Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, as well as San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon.
Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd withdrew his name from consideration after it was reported that Blazers guard Damian Lillard had endorsed him for the job. Kidd apparently will become the next coach in Dallas.
Billups, 44, was hired as an assistant under Clippers coach Tyronn Lue in November.
The Blazers parted ways with Terry Stotts shortly after the team was eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the playoffs.
Stotts coached the Blazers for nine seasons, taking them to the playoffs in the last eight. But Portland failed to advance past the first round in four of the past five years.
The 63-year-old Stotts was the NBA’s fourth-longest tenured coach this past season. He went 402-318 in his nine regular seasons in Portland.