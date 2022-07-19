LOS ANGELES — Juan Soto bet heavily on his own talent and health by turning down a massive, long-term contract extension from the Washington Nationals.
Soto then went to the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium and showed why he almost certainly can’t lose.
Soto won the Derby for the first time Monday, holding off Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez 19-18 in the final.
The 23-year-old Soto hit 53 total homers, beating each of his three opponents by one homer. Soto was locked in at the plate even after spending an hour earlier at Chavez Ravine answering repeated questions about his possible departure from the Nats after turning down a $440 million offer.
“It feels amazing. It feels tiring,” said Soto, a reserve on the NL All-Star team for today’s Midsummer Classic. “I just tried to concentrate to square off the balls, because I know I have the power.”
With a big celebratory bat flip after the final homer dropped into the stands, Soto became the second-youngest Home Run Derby winner in baseball history — by a single day. At 23 years and 266 days old, Soto is only one day older than Juan González was when he won in 1993.
Soto hit a 482-foot blast to right-center to beat Cleveland’s José Ramírez 18-17 in the first round, then he got past 42-year-old Albert Pujols 16-15 to reach the final.
Rodríguez was more impressive in the first two rounds in signaling his arrival on baseball’s biggest stages, particularly when he knocked off two-time defending champion Pete Alonso of the Mets 31-23 in the second round. Only four players had managed to hit 30 homers in a single Derby round before the Mariners’ 21-year-old phenom did it twice, and he finished the night with 81 of them.
“What did I show the fans? Who I am,” said Rodríguez, who made his big league debut on April 8 and hit his first career homer on May 1. “A little bit of my style, of who I am. I think they know a little bit now.”
In the final-round matchup between Dominican-born friends who sometimes play “Call of Duty” together, Soto started slowly, failing to hit his first homer until his 10th swing. He eventually caught fire to win a lively Derby that began with an on-field pyrotechnic flame display that spooked the competitors.
Soto hit the winning 415-foot homer with 20 seconds of bonus time to spare, then whipped his bat in the air before being swarmed by other Dominican All-Stars. His homers traveled a total of 5.41 miles.
Soto earned $1 million — more than his $700,000 salary this season — and another highlight on his resume as his time with Washington possibly nears an end. Soto started his day at Dodger Stadium answering rapid-fire questions in two languages about his future, with agent Scott Boras standing right next to him throughout the grilling.
“I’m a lone survivor,” Soto said, laughing. “I’ve been going through all this stuff, and I’m still here standing up and with my chin up, all the time. And that shows you I can go through anything.”
Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year contract to stay with the Nationals in a decision first reported by The Athletic last weekend, and he could be traded by the end of the month. That contract would have been the biggest in total value and the 19th-largest by average salary in baseball history.
“Right now, I’m not even thinking about it,” Soto said. “I’m a champion, and I will be a champion for the Nationals.”
Potential suitors for Soto are chasing a former World Series champion still reaching his prime, one whose power is just one aspect of his overall ability — but as he showed in Los Angeles, the long ball is a key component of his skills. Soto will turn 26 years old around the time when he is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.
But until the final, the Derby’s best stories were the oldest and the youngest competitors.
Pujols beat top-seeded Kyle Schwarber in a heartwarming first-round upset before Soto finished his night in a victory that probably didn’t bother Pujols, an idol to fellow Dominican stars such as Soto and Rodríguez.
“In (the Dominican Republic), I know all the people are really proud,” Soto said.