July Sosa almost was unhittable for No. 15 Faulkner (Ala.) in a 7-2 win against No. 24 Webber International (Fla.) on Saturday, as the Eagles earned the right to play two Avista NAIA World Series games in one day.
This game originally was scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at Harris Field, but after rain caused havoc on the Series schedule, these clubs had to wait until 10 a.m. Saturday to jump into the fray.
Webber International (41-21) will play Westmont (Calif.), 9-5 losers to Lewis-Clark State in a game later in the day, at 3 p.m. today at the same location.
Sosa (12-1) stepped on the mound for the Eagles and struck out the three batters he faced in the first inning. It was a sign of things to come, as Sosa finished with a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 12.
“It is great for our bullpen, great for our team,” Faulkner coach Patrick McCarthy said.
The senior right-hander worked quickly, using just 38 pitches to get through the first four innings, fanning five in the process.
In the fifth, Bryan Eusebio was hit by a pitch with one out, giving the Warriors their first runner of the game. But Sosa struck out Angel Diaz and induced Ian Kallman to ground out.
Sosa continued rolling, getting to 10 strikeouts with two down in the seventh. However, Tyren Milliner singled for Webber International’s first hit. Again, Sosa was able to work out of the jam.
Warriors pitcher Dylan Martin had to work a bit harder.
After inducing back-to-back ground outs in the first, Martin walked Shawn Ross, hit Alex Arauz with a pitch and walked Justice Lucas. But he wiggled out of it by striking out Evan Gilliam.
The second inning was a different story. The first two Eagles reached on singles. Jack Brinkley tried to bunt them over but hit it right back to Martin, who tried to nail Kevin Saenz at third, but the throw was wide and Saenz scored to get Faulkner on the board. Two sacrifice flies later and the Eagles were up by three.
Lucas, who went 2-for-2 and reached in all four plate appearances, crushed a liner over the left-field wall in the third inning to extend the lead to 4-0. It was the fourth home run of the season for the junior first baseman.
In the fifth, Sammy De La Cruz lined a double to right-center and Brinkley scored from first, sliding just under the tag of catcher Josh Blackmore. De La Cruz later would score on a Juan Trinidad single increase the lead to six.
Webber International was able to finally get to Sosa in the ninth inning on a two-run homer by Drake Dobyanski. Luis Acevedo added a single and Eagles pitching coach Phillip Hurst strolled to the mound to settle the pitcher.
“Sosa was getting a little tired,” McCarthy said. “July said it is my game, I want it, and (Hurst) told him to go do it and stop messing around.”
He eventually did: After a one-out single by Milliner, Sosa got Eusebio to fly out and Diaz to pop out to end it.
WEBBER INTERNATIONAL FAULKNER
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Dobyanski cf 4 1 1 2 De La Cruz 2b 4 1 1 2
Acevedo 2b 4 0 1 0 Trinidad 3b 4 0 2 2
K. Rodriguez rf 4 0 0 0 Ross ss 4 0 1 1
Milliner 3b 4 0 2 0 Arauz c 3 0 0 0
Eusebio dh 3 0 0 0 Lucas 1b 2 1 2 1
Diaz 1b 4 0 0 0 Hargis pr 0 1 0 0
Kalman lf 2 0 0 0 Correa 1b 0 0 0 0
Morgan lf 1 0 0 0 Gilliam cf 4 0 0 0
Ri. Rodriguez ss 3 0 0 0 Saenz dh 3 1 1 0
Blackmore c 2 0 0 0 Reyes-Cruz ph 1 0 1 0
Dorsey ph 0 1 0 0 Funk lf 4 1 2 0
Brinkley rf 2 2 0 0
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 31 7 10 5
Webber International 000 000 002—2 4 1
Faulkner 031 200 10x—7 10 0
Webber International ip h r er bb so
Martin (L, 10-4) 3.2 6 6 3 4 5
Vigil 2.2 3 1 1 1 1
Re. Rodriguez 0.2 0 0 0 1 0
Lopez Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0
Faulkner ip h r er bb so
Sosa (W, 12-1) 9 4 2 2 1 12
Attendance — 1,010.
Stars of the Game
Faulkner’s July Sosa dominated on the mound, striking out 12 in a complete-game win.
Drake Dobyanski knocked in the first runs in Webber International World Series history with a two-run home run in the ninth.
Quote of Note
“Each team is unique, the 17 new players are new to this place. It is a one-time experience for each team we bring out no matter how many times we come out.” — Faulkner coach Patrick McCarthy said about his team making the tournament for the ninth consecutive year.