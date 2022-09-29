WASHINGTON, D.C. — With another season underway, suspend your Pecksniffian disapproval of the college football industry’s recent upheavals. They are, their authors explain, about “values.” Besides, sometimes worse is better.

The Big Ten had 10 schools and a Midwest identity until 1990, when it added Penn State from the wrong side (as Midwesterners see things) of the Alleghenies. In 2011, Nebraska joined, then Maryland and Rutgers in 2014, adding the Washington-Baltimore and New York media markets. Last month, the Big Ten added its 15th and 16th teams, UCLA and the University of Southern California. Soon, the conference’s student-athletes will have the advantage of long flights (the distance from Rutgers in New Jersey to Los Angeles: 2,800 miles) during which to do their molecular biology homework.

