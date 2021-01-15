COTTONWOOD — In February 2020, the Prairie Pirates’ season ended with a loss to Kamiah in the Class 1A Division I district tournament. Even during a tumultuous year, don’t imagine they’ve forgotten that.
Zach Rambo scored 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, as the Pirates parlayed an early lead into a 63-58 win against the Kubs on Thursday in a Whitepine League boys’ basketball game.
“Last year they beat us to stop us from going to State,” Rambo said. “That was in the back of our minds for sure.”
Three times in the final four minutes Brady Cox scored inside to cut the Kubs’ deficit to four points. But the Pirates kept answering, with Tyler Wemhoff converting two free throws with three minutes left and Rambo doing the same at 1:46.
“They’re a good team — they’re really physical — but we just had to play our game and keep our heads in it,” Rambo said. “Kamiah really likes to play their game — hold the ball — and they have really good shot selection. We just had to grind it out on defense and make sure we get the rebounds.”
Brody Hasselstrom drilled four 3-point shots in the first half as the Pirates (7-2, 3-1) took a 31-21 lead, and he totaled five made 3s and 15 points.
Cole Schlader added 12 points for Prairie, scoring a long-reach, foul-drawing layin from just below the backboard for a three-point play to push the lead to 34-23 early in the third quarter.
Later in the period, two stellar passes by Kamiah’s Everett Skinner set up layins for Cox and Jace Sams as the Kubs pulled to within 37-33.
The game at Prairie High School was played before a crowd limited to two spectators per athlete because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the first Idaho state media rankings of the season, released earlier in the day, Kamiah and Prairie landed the Nos. 4 and 5 spots, respectively. Both teams entered with only one league loss — to powerhouse Lapwai. But Prairie coach Shawn Wolter wasn’t thinking about such things.
“For my team to finally start figuring out who they are and what kind of fight they have in them, I think that’s bigger than any type of seeding for a tournament,” he said.
Kubs coach Aaron Skinner wound up lamenting Prairie’s 19 points from the foul line.
“We’ve got to learn to quit fouling,” he said. “We knew what we were facing — they like to score in bunches. We practiced all week, the dribble-drive vs. the shot — pick your poison. I think we did a good job settling down. But if you can’t stop fouling and giving up free points, it’s hard to come back against a team like that. We’ll get them next time.”
KAMIAH (7-2, 3-1)
Kendrick Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Landon Keen 1 0-2 2, Luke Krogh 2 1-2 5, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 2 0-1 5, Kaden deGroot 0 0-0 0, Brady Cox 10 2-3 22, Kavan Mercer 2 1-3 5, Jace Sams 5 5-6 15, Bodie Norman 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-17 58.
PRAIRIE (6-3, 4-2)
Cole Schlader 4 6-6 14, Wyatt Ross 0 0-0 0, Kyle Schwartz 0 1-2 1, Zach Rambo 6 8-11 20, Lane Schumacher 2 2-4 7, Tyler Wemhoff 1 4-6 6, Brody Hasselstrom 5 0-0 15. Totals 18 19-29 63.
Kamiah 10 11 18 19—58
Prairie 15 16 15 17—63
3-point goals — Skinner, Schumacher, Hasselstrom 5.
JV — Kamiah 38, Prairie 30
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.