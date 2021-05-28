Some normalcy, but restrictions remain

Organizers are looking to provide a sense of normalcy for fans at the 2021 NAIA World Series beginning today at Harris Field, though some obvious changes will be evident.
Standard parking arrangements will be available, most of the usual array of food vendors will be present and fully vaccinated spectators will not be expected to wear face masks, though those not fully vaccinated are asked to have them on when not eating or drinking.
This Series will not feature a full in-person opening ceremony as has been customary in past years, nor was there a tournament banquet for attendees.
“We will have a virtual version of the opening ceremonies that will be on at 6 Friday night on the P1FCU video board,” Alisha Alexander, director of Lewis-Clark State sports information, said. “We’ll run through our sponsors and honorary coaches, tournament officials, the teams — the stuff that’s typically in an opening ceremony.”
Also absent from the 2021 Series schedule are the traditional on-field kids’ clinic and the athletes’ tour of local schools — “a huge bummer,” in the words of LCSC athletic director Brooke Henze. A beer garden, which was meant to be introduced at the 2020 Series before that event was canceled, will have to wait another year to make its debut.
“With COVID, we’re taking all the precautions per the CDC and LCSC guidelines,” Henze said. “We’re preparing for social distancing outside. L-C State has a 2-out-of-3 rule.”
The rule in question directs attendees who are not fully vaccinated to practice at least two of being physically distanced, being outdoors and being masked at any given time. Attendance is being restricted to 65 percent of capacity.
All tournament participants, including players and coaches, are required to undergo COVID antigen testing every 48 hours for the duration of the tournament. Any individual who tests positive will be removed from competition and isolated, pending the results of a PCR test to confirm whether the initial result delivered a false positive. Close contacts of those who test positive are also expected to quarantine.
If any one school’s contingent has two confirmed positive tests, the entire team will be removed from competition.
Teams which have had one member confirmed positive will move to a daily COVID-19 antigen testing routine for the remainder of the event. Testing protocols are implemented by the NAIA, and not by host LCSC.
All games will be televised on SWX, except for the final three, which will air on ESPN+. The entire tournament will be broadcast for radio listeners on KOZE 950 AM, 95.5 FM and koze-sports.com.