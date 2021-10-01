Wouldn’t you know it? Just when California’s senior quarterback is playing the best football of his career, the Bears have lost their touch on defense.
Chase Garbers is throwing with accuracy and running with surprising acumen, but Cal’s normally vaunted D is struggling to replace some key personnel losses.
So the Bears (1-3, 0-1) will be seeking their first Football Bowl Subdivision victory when they play Washington State (1-3, 0-2) in a conference game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) in Berkeley, Calif.
Garbers, 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, has rarely been described as a dual threat during his four years as starter. But this season he’s rushed for 224 gross yards in addition to passing for 1,093. Some of the runs are designed, others improvised.
A reporter in Berkeley this week asked offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave if Garbers’ mobility had come as a surprise.
“You’re guessing that he’s kind of a slug?” the coach said. “Have you ever seen anybody catch him? I have never seen anybody catch him. When he takes off, he takes off.”
It’s a pleasant sight to Cal coach Justin Wilcox, who views football through a defensive lens and likes the way a mobile quarterback can alter an opponent’s defensive schemes.
“The math doesn’t always work great when a guy can do both,” he said.
“I think Chase is playing the best football of his career, and I think he can play even better,” he said. “The past three weeks, Chase has thrown the ball down the field and in the intermediate range more successfully than he had in the past.”
The size of his targets helps. Three of the Bears’ top five pass-catchers stand between 6-2 and 6-5, and they use multiple tight ends. Running back Damien Moore is averaging 5.2 yards per rush.
Cal’s problems on defense have been surprising, if only because Wilcox almost instantly rejuvenated that unit when he replaced Air Raid adherent Sonny Dykes as the boss four years ago.
No team is more aware of the Bears’ recent defensive sizzle than Washington State, which has been held to 20, 19 and 3 points since Wilcox took the reins. Last year’s meeting, scheduled for Pullman, was canceled two hours before kickoff because of coronavirus issues on the Cal team.
The Bears’ defensive statistics this year don’t look the same. They rank 96th nationally in total defense and have collected just four takeaways and seven sacks. When a reporter mentioned the latter two numbers to Wilcox, he nodded his head and mentioned another one he doesn’t like: the opposition’s 47-percent success on third down.
“Those are areas that we talk about all the time,” he said. “How can we help the players improve in those areas? If any one thing could fix it, we would just do the drill, and that would be the one thing.”
Drastic improvement isn’t necessary. The Bears’ only win came two weeks against Sacramento State of the Football Championship Subdivision, but they easily could be undefeated. They started the season on the wrong foot by blowing two-touchdown leads against Nevada and Texas Christian.
The most agonizing moment came last week in an emotionally complicated game at Washington. Garbers passed for 319 yards and rushed for 71, tying the score with a 7-yard run with three minutes left in regulation. But the Bears lost 31-24 in overtime when UW linebacker Jackson Sirmon — son of Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon — helped cause a fumble by Moore on the 1-yard line.
“It’s painful losing, especially a game like that — it’s a gut-punch,” Wilcox said. “But there’s no option but to drive on.”
With a new-look Garbers at the wheel.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com. or (208) 848-2290.