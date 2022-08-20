KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley hosted a preseason football jamboree Friday that included Timberline, Prairie and Lapwai which was shortened because of inclement weather.
Each team participated against each other in two segments. The controlled scrimmage allowed each team to play offense and defense against one another, with a 10-minute break between each round. Coaches were allowed to stand behind their team’s huddle.
Here is what we saw from each of the participating teams:
Lapwai
Junior receiver Ahlius Yearout already has made a name for himself with the Wildcats, but he looks to be the go-to playmaker this season on offense. Yearout made several plays where he was able to get around a defender and create an open opportunity. The junior even had a circus catch where he was able to tip the ball to himself around a defender for a touchdown.
Farrell Hayes will be a great complimentary player on the other side. Yearout and Hayes each have the speed and ability to spread the defense out and create space.
That allowed quarterbacks Joseph Whitefoot, a freshman, and Herschel Williamson, a senior, to run out of different formations and create confusion defensively.
“For as young as we are, we did some good things,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said. “We did some bad things (and) we have some things to work on, but it was a good experience for them.”
Senior Promise Shawl is going to create chaos on opposing offensive lines and showed sneaky speed for a big man in chasing down the quarterback.
Clearwater Valley
Quarterback Anthony Fabbi was the highlight of the event. Fabbi scrambled around and dodged tacklers several times, and made many plays where he started at one sideline only to run to the other before breaking up field.
Coach Allen Hutchens noted he does need to work on getting rid of the ball faster and he missed open targets but liked the hustle he saw.
Defensively, the Rams were smothering. Quarterbacks from Timberline and Lapwai did not look comfortable in the pocket as CV’s defensive line constantly attacked. Going against the Wildcats after Lapwai scored several touchdowns in the first round, the Rams held them to just one first down in their segment.
“It gives you a chance to hit someone else except for your own team,” Hutchens said. “It is hard to duplicate game-like situations in practice. A lot of times practice, I don’t even have 16 to go 8-on-8.”
Prairie
The Pirates are not going to dazzle anyone offensively, but a line and several playmakers will make them tough to defend.
Prairie focused on a tight option formation and used misdirection to attempt to get opposing teams off balance.
Junior Trenton Lorentz showed his power as he barreled through a Lapwai defender on his way for a touchdown. Senior Colton McElroy showed his speed on several occasions.
The Pirates did have several miscues. False starts and fumbled handoffs were littered around the 30 minutes of offense.
One thing the Pirates showed off was an ability for the big last second play. In sessions against Lapwai and Timberline, Prairie launched a 40-yard pass for a touchdown each time
Timberline
Undermanned and undersized, Timberline showed it had enough heart to compete with anyone. With just 13 players, the Spartans were visibly tired after the first session, but none of it showed when they went up against Prairie in the second.
“I think it was great for us to get out and be a part of this,” Timberline coach Pat Christopherson said. “I was impressed with our boys and the effort they put forth.”
In fact, the final five to seven minutes of the event was the strongest Timberline looked.
Junior running back Rylan West showed his strength and speed several times as he pushed through the defensive line for positive gains.
Tempers flare
During the round between Clearwater Valley and Lapwai, a crackback block caused a ruckus between the coaches as well the fans.
“We were not geared for this to be (the start of) our season, our season is next week,” Leighton said. “The other teams look like us, except for that home team. They looked like they were gearing for ‘I want to win this jamboree, where we were just trying to work for next week and get better.’”
Hutchens said there wasn’t anything of malicious intent.
“Just one of those plays,” he said. “I talked to my guy (and) my guy wasn’t headhunting or anything like that just one of those bang-bang plays,” Hutchens said. “I know coach Leighton, who I have the upmost respect for, did not see it that way. It’s one of those football plays.”
The two teams will meet in the regular season Sept. 16 at Clearwater Valley.