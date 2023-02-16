Nine area grapplers will be competing at this weekend’s Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome.
Pullman leads all area schools with six state qualifiers, Clarkston has three and Colfax and Pomeroy have one wrestler apiece.
Here’s what to expect this weekend:
It’s a family affair for Pullman
The Greyhounds’ state qualifiers are highlighted by two sets of brothers: the Sears’ (Cotton and Samuel) and the Acosta’s (Ivan and Israel).
Ivan Acosta and Israel Acosta finished first at this past Saturday’s Washington Class 2A regional tournament at East Valley High School.
Ivan Acosta pinned his way to gold at 145 pounds, earning a fall in 27 seconds against Shadle Park’s Corbin Jaurez in the championship bout.
Ivan Acosta won at the Leonard Schutte Roundup, Medical Lake Scramble and Gut Check tournaments. Gut Check, in Kent, Wash., is an invitation-only event, making his five victories there that much more impressive.
Acosta (33-3) finished second last year at the state tourney, falling 6-2 to Ortig’s Owen Cline. Acosta will face Cedarcrest’s Gael Arena-Buxton in the opening round.
“His second-place finish last year made him hungry,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said. “He’s placed at some elite tournaments this year and has been one of the team leaders. He’s quieter; he leads by his actions.”
Israel Acosta (16-1) pinned Grandview’s Julian Sanchez late in the second period in the 138-pound final at the regional. A freshman, he is competing for the first time at the state tournament, but he has second-place finishes at the state level in Greco and freestyle.
“The Acostas are a great wrestling family,” Crossler said. “They’re just two of nine kids, and (Israel) has been on this stage before; this isn’t anything new to him.”
Israel Acosta will face William Bailey of Sedro-Wooley in the first round.
Samuel Sears (21-11) finished third at 195, going through the back door to earn a Mat Classic bid.
Cotton Sears finished second at 285 at the regional after falling to East Valley’s Alonzo Vargas in the second period.
“He wants to finish his senior year against (Vargas),” Crossler said. “(Vargas) beats (Cotton Sears) every time, but he gets closer and closer. They’re both on opposite sides of the bracket, so I’m hoping they can meet in the championship round.”
Gavin McCloy (120) and Aydin Peltier (132) also represent the Greyhounds.
Bantams running a skeleton crew
Clarkston’s wrestling team has been a skeleton crew all year.
Despite that, several athletes have been constants for the Bantams, and it was no surprise those wrestlers made it to the state tournament.
Gabe Weza finished second at 120 at the regional, pinning his way to the final before falling to Othello’s Mason Russel by pin in the third period.
Weza is 30-16 and tied his best placing of the season at East Valley. His other silver came at the Freeman Winter Classic on Dec. 30. Weza will face Caleb Evanger of White River in the opening round of the tournament.
“After his regional finals match, the Othello coach came up to me and asked where did he come from?” Clarkston coach Corey Thivierge said. “He must not of been paying attention. We really feel that he can place top-six at the tournament.”
Clarkston’s Dawson Bailey also earned a bid after a fourth-place regional finish.
Bailey was the No. 1 seed at the tournament but was upset 8-7 in the first round by Othello’s Anthony Abundiz.
Bailey won two more matches to make it to the third-place bout but fell 2-0 to Ellensburg’s Jack Eylar.
Bailey’s (40-10) best finishes were a second-place performance at the Clearwater Classic on Jan. 21 and a fifth-place finish at Tri-State on Dec. 17 at North Idaho College.
Bailey opens the tournament against Aberdeen’s Michael Hatton.
“Dawson is a hammer,” Thivierge said. “He should make the podium, we’re hoping to get him into the finals.”
Braydon Flinders, who finished fourth at 152 at the regional, is Clarkston’s other representative.
“What a way to go out for your senior year,” Thivierge said. “This was huge for him. He’s worked really hard all year to get to this point, he desereves it.”
Pomeroy and Colfax have a dog in the fight
Colfax freshman 120-pounder Cooper Phillips earned a state bid after his first-place finish at the Class 1B/2B regional tournament at Reardan High School. Phillips pinned Kettle Falls’ Sam Drake in the first period of the title match.
Phillips (37-24) owns a first-place finish at the Pomeroy Christmas Tournament and a bronze medal at “The Munch” Boys Pontiac Invite. He opens the tournament with a bye.
Pomeroy’s Curtis Winona finished third in the 182-pound weight class. The junior fell in his first match against Liberty of Spangle’s Jeshua Cwik but got through during wrestlebacks.
Winona will face Napavine’s Ethan Kunkel in the opening round of the tournament.
State qualifiers
Clarkston
Gabe Weza (120), Dawson Bailey (126), Braydon Flinders (152).
Pullman
Gavin McCloy (120), Aydin Peltier (132), Israel Acosta (138), Ivan Acosta (145), Samuel Sears (195), Cotton Sears (285).
Colfax
Cooper Philips (120).
Pomeroy
Curtis Winona (182).