Solid start for LCSC men pays off against Walla Walla

The Lewis-Clark State men finally got off to a good start. The Warriors also did enough to finish off an opponent Tuesday.
Freshman guard Silas Bennion had 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals as LCSC beat Walla Walla 74-61 in a game Cascade Conference at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“Another good defensive performance by our guys,” coach Austin Johnson said. “Playing on short rest with two road games ahead, I was pleased with our guys’ awareness on the defensive end, especially in the first half. It was encouraging to see Silas play such a complete game. Our ball movement was good and we had some great inside-out possessions.”
Freshman guard Oreon Courtney tallied 15 points and five rebounds for LCSC (17-9, 10-8), which finished 29-for-64 (45.3 percent) from the field. Senior forward Al Sommerfield tallied 14 points and four rebounds.
KiAndre Gaddy had 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Wolves (3-22, 2-16), who have lost 11 of their past 12 games. Ethan Ford had 11 points and seven rebounds. Andrew Vaughan finished with 11 points and five rebounds.
The Warriors scored nine of the first 11 points of the game to get out to a quick lead. But Ford’s layup at the 10:58 mark put Walla Walla within 16-13.
That’s when LCSC started to take charge. The Warriors went on a 13-0 spurt in a 2:28 stretch to increase their lead to 29-13. Freshman forward Brennen Newsom and Courtney each had four points during the run.
The Wolves didn’t go away, getting to within 29-21 with 4:14 to go before LCSC scored 12 of the final 18 points of the half to take a 41-27 lead into the locker room.
In fact, the Warriors used a 10-0 run bridging the first and second half in taking a 49-27 lead just 1:31 into the final period. Walla Walla slowly cut into the advantage, getting to within 56-48 with 9:29 remaining. But LCSC knocked the advantage back out to 14 and sailed from there.
The Warriors had a 41-37 rebounding advantage and a 19-11 edge in assists, forcing 16 turnovers in the game.
LCSC next plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bushnell.
WALLA WALLA (3-22, 2-16)
Golden 3-8 1-2 7, Ford 4-7 3-3 11, Gabby 8-15 2-4 20, Paraizo 2-8 0-0 5, Browing 2-7 0-0 5, Daley 0-3 0-0 0, Olsen 1-1 0-1 2, Perez 0-4 0-0 0, Vaughan 4-8 2-3 11. Totals 24-61 8-13 61.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (17-9, 10-8)
Stevenson 3-8 0-0 7, Bennion 6-8 3-5 19, Courtney 7-12 1-5 15, Newsom 4-9 0-0 8, Sommerfield 5-13 0-0 14, Spencer 0-3 0-0 0, Stockton 1-2 1-2 3, Sapwell 2-4 0-0 6, Abram 0-0 0-2 0, Fromm 1-4 0-0 2, Warren 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 5-14 74.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 41-27. 3-point goals — Walla Walla 5-16 (Gaddy 2-3, Browning 1-2, Paraizo 1-3, Vaughan 1-3, Perez 0-1, Golden 0-2, Daley 0-2), Lewis-Clark State 11-24 (Bennion 4-4, Sommerfield 4-9, Sapwell 2-3, Stevenson 1-5, Spencer 0-1, Fromm 0-1, Warren 0-1). Rebounds — Walla Walla 37 (Gaddy 10), Lewis-Clark State 41 (Newsom 8). Assists — Walla Walla 11 (Gaddy 4), Lewis-Clark State 19 (Bennion 6). Total fouls — Walla Walla 10, Lewis-Clark State 11. A — 422.