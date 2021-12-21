Soa Moliga of Lapwai came through in the clutch earlier this month with a layup in the closing seconds to clinch a key 47-45 Whitepine League Division I girls’ basketball rivalry win against Prairie of Cottonwood.
The 5-foot-10 post remembers physically shaking with nerves after the play that ended in her scoring off a pass was drawn up during a timeout — but that did not prevent her from delivering when the heat was on.
“I make it, and everyone went crazy,” she recalled.
She totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds overall in the showing, and was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“In her second year on varsity, her game has really grown,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said of Moliga, who is averaging around 10 points and five rebounds per game. “She is stepping up to the plate a little bit better and knowing her role and what she can do to help her team win. ... I’m really proud of her for stepping up and doing a lot of work in the offseason; it’s really showing this season.”
A junior, Moliga also competes for the Wildcats in volleyball and track. She hails from one of Lapwai’s several distinguished basketball families, and has a special appreciation for the sport’s significance to the town culture.
“I was so happy that I just got to show out for my community and my family,” Moliga said. “... I love that (basketball) brings my community together, and it builds friendships that last a lifetime.”