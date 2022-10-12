USC coach Lincoln Riley called Washington State “one of the 25 best teams in the country” — and for good reason.
Heading into Saturday’s 30-14 loss to the No. 7 Trojans, the Cougars sat one spot outside of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
WSU is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Pac-12 Conference at the midpoint of the season with its only losses coming to No. 12 Oregon and USC.
Here’s how each position group has looked so far:
Quarterback: B+
Sometimes, sophomore quarterback Cam Ward looks like a literal superhero, wielding left-handed passes, escaping from near-impossible sack attempts and lobbing perfect touchdown tosses.
Other times, he throws bad interceptions in the end zone twice in the same game.
As WSU coach Dickert likes to say, “You take the bad with the good,” and Ward is a proven winner.
Receivers/tight ends: B
This is a group that makes up for a lack of a superstar with depth across the board.
Already, six players have double-digit catches and around 150-or-more receiving yards, and eight have caught touchdown passes.
The receivers took a hit against the Trojans when Renard Bell went down with an unspecified upper-body injury. The veteran is expected to miss extended time, so look for Robert Ferrel, Lincoln Victor and Orion Peters to step up in the slot in his absence.
Running backs: B-
Another position group that took a loss against USC. Starting running back Nakia Watson went down with a lower-body injury and also is out indefinitely.
Luckily for the Cougs, true freshman Jaylen Jenkins looked great in his place, compiling 184 yards of total offense — good enough to earn Pac-12 freshman of the week honors.
Jenkins is an explosive playmaker with a lot of upside. Mt. Spokane product Kannon Katzer will be his backup until Watson returns.
Offensive line: C
WSU’s offense often finds success because of Ward’s ability to extend passing plays with his legs rather than because of solid protection. The running game also has struggled to get going at times.
That said, compared to the eye test in fall camp, the Cougar offensive line has performed better than expected.
The group looked like it might be a team weakness in the preseason, but it has performed admirably against several stellar defensive fronts, so props to Grant Stephens, Konner Gomness and crew.
Defensive line: A
The stats speak for themselves.
The Cougars are sixth in the nation with 49 tackles for loss and tied for 15th in sacks with 19. Those numbers are tops and second in the Pac-12, respectively.
The best part for WSU is it does it with a two- or even three-deep rotation at each edge and defensive tackle position.
Edge Brennan Jackson has 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and three quarterback hurries as a leader of the group.
Linebackers: A
Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley dominates almost every defensive statistical category and is in the early running for Pac-12 defensive player of the year. His 10 tackles for loss are tied for fifth in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Oh, and fellow linebacker Francisco Mauigoa also is a menace all around the field and has a 95-yard interception return touchdown to his name.
Defensive backs: C+
WSU is minus-4 in the turnover margin, which ranks 105th in the FBS.
The return of safety Jordan Lee from injury strengthens the Cougar secondary, but the defensive backs need to start getting more turnovers or they’ll have a tough time winning close games. No player has more than one interception and DBs are only responsible for three of the team’s five picks.
Special teams: B
This is a hard bunch to grade because WSU hasn’t needed to turn to special teams much in key situations. It’s a phase of the game that hasn’t been spectacular but also hasn’t made many mistakes.
Punter Nick Haberer has pinned seven punts inside the 20-yard line and averages 41.1 yards per boot. Kicker Dean Janikowski is 5-of-7 on field goals.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.
