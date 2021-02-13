It was perfect weather for cross country — if you’re talking about cross country skiing. As for long-distance running, not so good.
But you could hardly tell by watching Cole Olsen.
The Lewis-Clark State senior embraced the challenge of running in fresh snow Friday, winning the men’s race by an 87-second margin as the Warriors claimed two team titles in the three-team LC State Winter Invitational 1 at the school’s cross country course in the Lewiston Orchards.
Several runners, including Olsen, said it was the first time they’d competed in snow. Some ran skittishly, and some wore dazed expressions at the finish. Olsen, who grew up in the occasionally snowy Kooskia area, looked bold and forceful from the start.
“It was fun — kind of nice running in the snow,” the former Clearwater Valley High School standout said. “We ran last fall in the wind, and that’s far worse conditions than snow. This was almost easy.”
The Warrior men got a runner-up effort from Clayton VanDyke and triumphed with 23 points, followed by Northwest University, of Kirkland, Wash., with 37 and Eastern Oregon with 70.
The LCSC women, led by Emily Adams’ third-place showing, won by a 10-point margin with 28 points.
Olsen was timed in a swift 24 minutes, 1 second, on a relatively flat 8-kilometer course that, yes, normally is considered fast. But not necessarily in these conditions. So his performance bodes well for his chances in April at the NAIA national meet, where he took fourth in 2019.
“Quite honestly, if Cole keeps running like that, he’s going to have a shot at winning,” Warriors coach Mike Collins said. “I just don’t see too many people running like that in conditions like this — and solo. That’s pretty phenomenal.”
The NAIA moved cross country and other fall sports to the winter and spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, and LCSC officials jumped at the chance to schedule two home invitationals for February.
Little did they know the first would coincide with Lewiston’s first significant snowfall of the winter. A few inches had fallen by the 1 p.m. start, and snow continued to fall lightly in 25-degree weather during the races.
In the hours before the meet, Collins said he drove a vehicle around the multiple-loop course “probably 15 times, just trying to knock it down so you could see paths and some of the undulations.” But the powdery stuff kept falling.
VanDyke, second in 25:28 despite some trouble breathing in the cold, said the conditions changed as the race progressed.
“We don’t get a lot of snow here and we haven’t trained in it too much,” he said. “It’s interesting running on snow. It’s soft and you’ve got the hard ground underneath when you finally get it packed down. So every lap is a new experience.”
Adams, a senior from Waitsburg, Wash., said she found the experience bracing. Her race, a 5K, was won by Eastern Oregon’s Michelle Herbes in 18:35, and Adams finished side-by-side with Northwest’s Ellie Summers in 18:50. Adams was relegated to third place, followed by teammates Maja Plaznik and Geraldin Correa in fourth and fifth.
“There was a time when I kind of doubted myself, but then I realized I have only so much left (to go in the race),” Adams said. “You just have to go into it with a positive mindset and know you’re going to have a fun time no matter what. And you’re out there doing something you love.”
MEN
Team scores — Lewis-Clark State 23, Northwest 37, Eastern Oregon 70.
Top placers — 1. Cole Olsen, LCSC, 24:01. 2. Clayton Vandyke, LCSC, 25:28. 3. Dawson Andrews, Nor, 25:39. 4. Chase Barrow, LCSC, 25:41. 5. Micah Murphy, Nor, 25:49.
Other LCSC placers — 7. Dillon Dawson 26:21. 9. Andrew Larson 26:30.
WOMEN
Team scores — Lewis-Clark State 28, Northwest 38, Eastern Oregon 62.
Top placers — 1. Michelle Herbes, EO, 18:35. 2. Ellie Summers, Nor, 18:50. 3. Emily Adams, LCSC, 18:50. 4. Maja Plaznik, LCSC, 19:02. 5. Geraldin Correa, LCSC, 19:03.
Other LCSC placers — 7. Rylee Brown 19:11. 9. Callie Johnson 19:40.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.