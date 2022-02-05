Smooth sailing

The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team hasn’t had too many blowouts this season to be able to rest its players. The Warriors had another one Friday, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Sophomore guard Callie Stevens tied a career-high with 27 points as 22nd-ranked LCSC cruised to a 75-48 victory against College of Idaho at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“I thought our defense was pretty solid all game,” coach Brian Orr said. “Callie got our offense going early and she was really good all night. I really like how we closed out the fourth quarter. This was another team win.”
Junior post Sara Muehlhausen finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for LCSC (19-3, 13-3), which has won its past seven games, and if you don’t count a pair of games in January it had to forfeit because of COVID-19 protocols, it has won the past 10 games in which it has taken the court. The last time the Warriors lost was a 72-70 decision Dec. 17 at Eastern Oregon.
Guess who LCSC plays today? That’s right, the Mountaineers (17-8, 14-3), who hold a half-game lead on the Warriors and Southern Oregon (20-4, 13-3), and are one full game up on Bushnell (16-9, 13-4) with just a little more than two weeks remaining in the regular season. Those four teams already have spots locked up in the upcoming conference tournament, which takes place at the end of this month.
Three players for the Yotes (14-11, 8-9) — Sienna Riggle, Emma Anderson and D’Nia Williams — each finished with nine points. But C of I had issues all night shooting the ball, finishing just 17-of-51 (27.9 percent) from the field, including 5-of-22 from 3-point range (22.7).
LCSC had no problems shooting the ball, going 31-for-60 (51.7 percent) overall, including 5-of-14 (35.7 percent) from distance. The Warriors put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, when they were an astounding 9-for-11 (81.8 percent) from the field, and made all three of their attempts from beyond the arc.
LCSC forced the Yotes into 19 turnovers, and turned those into 21 points. The Warriors also held advantages in points in the paint (34-2), fast-break points (8-2) and steals (12-5).
LCSC raced out to a 21-7 advantage after the first quarter, thanks to nine points from Stevens and a 10-for-20 (50 percent) shooting effort. Meanwhile, College of Idaho missed 12 of its first 14 shots. The Warriors scored 13 of the first 15 points of the game.
LCSC managed to increase its lead three minutes into the second to 16 points, but the Yotes rallied a bit and trailed just 39-30 at halftime.
The Warriors then scored the first eight points of the third and went up 47-30 after a pair of Stevens free throws at the 6:26 mark. The LCSC lead hovered between 12 and 17 points and headed to the fourth up 51-37.
Then the Warriors took control, scoring 11 of the first 12 points and never looked back.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (14-11, 8-9)
Riggle 3-11 3-3 9, Cannon 3-8 0-0 8, Krusemark 4-9 0-0 8, Mitchell 0-4 3-4 3, Riley 0-8 0-0 0, Anderson 4-6 1-2 9, Williams 3-5 0-0 9, Creager 0-2 2-2 2, Frith 0-3 0-0 0, Porter 0-2 0-0 0, French 0-2 0-0 0, Reed 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-61 9-11 48.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (19-3, 13-3)
Stevens 10-16 4-4 27, Muehlhausen 6-12 1-2 13, Holm 3-6 0-0 7, Broyles 1-3 2-2 4, Sellman 1-2 0-0 2, Schroeder 3-10 0-0 7, Green 3-4 0-0 6, Sander 2-3 1-2 5, Clabby 1-3 0-0 2, Sides 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-60 8-10 75,
College of Idaho 7 23 7 11—48
Lewis-Clark State 21 18 12 24—75
3-point goals — College of Idaho 5-22 (Williams 3-4, Cannon 2-5, Frith 0-1, Porter 0-2, French 0-2, Krusemark 0-3, Riley 0-5), Lewis-Clark State 5-14 (Stevens 3-6, Holm 1-1, Schroeder 1-4, Broyles 0-1, Sander 0-1, Clabby 0-1). Rebounds — College of Idaho 40 (Anderson 11), Lewis-Clark State 37 (Muehlhausen 11). Assists — College of Idaho 9 (Riley 4), Lewis-Clark State 17 (Clabby 6). Total fouls — College of Idaho 10, Lewis-Clark State 11. A — 463.