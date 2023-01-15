Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton, right, comes down form a dunk during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Portland, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and Portland forward Kristian Sjolund go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Portland guard Tyler Robertson, right, shoots while defended by Gonzaga forward Drew Timme during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Portland, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 115-75. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) and Portland center Joey St. Pierre (44) go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, right, shouts to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Portland, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg, right, blocks a shot by Portland forward Moses Wood, center, while Gonzaga forward Drew Timme also defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme drives to the basket while defended by Portland forward Alden Applewhite (3) and guard Tyler Robertson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton, right, comes down form a dunk during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Portland, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
AP Young Kwak
Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and Portland forward Kristian Sjolund go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
AP Young Kwak
Portland guard Tyler Robertson, right, shoots while defended by Gonzaga forward Drew Timme during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
AP Young Kwak
Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Portland, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 115-75. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
AP Young Kwak
Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) and Portland center Joey St. Pierre (44) go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
AP Young Kwak
Portland head coach Shantay Legans shouts to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
AP Young Kwak
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, right, shouts to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Portland, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
AP Young Kwak
Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg, right, blocks a shot by Portland forward Moses Wood, center, while Gonzaga forward Drew Timme also defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
AP Young Kwak
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme drives to the basket while defended by Portland forward Alden Applewhite (3) and guard Tyler Robertson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
SPOKANE, Wash. — Malachi Smith had a season-high 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, as No. 8 Gonzaga used a dominant first half to rout Portland 115-75 on Saturday.
Gonzaga (16-3, 5-0 West Coast Conference) never trailed, racing to a 40-14 lead with seven minutes left in the first half en route to its NCAA-best 75th consecutive home victory and 15th straight win against Portland.
Gonzaga unleashed a flurry of 3s early on, hitting six through the first 10 minutes as Portland (9-11, 1-4) shot 0-for-9 from behind the arc during that time.
“We knew their game plan was to pack the paint and so coach was telling us just to be ready to shoot,” Smith said. “And we were ready. Once you hit that first shot you know, it just gets easier. The rim just starts to look like an ocean.”
After Thursday’s 75-74 victory at BYU, coach Mark Few wanted to be sure the effort was good.
“By and large it was a really good effort, especially coming off of an emotional win and then dealing with a quick turnaround,” Few said. “Malachi and Julian (Strawther) just shoot it really deep effortlessly, so I think that helps us spread things out.”
Portland cut the deficit to 17 with 5:16 left in the half, but the Bulldogs responded with a 19-3 run to take a 61-28 lead in the locker room.
Drew Timme scored 18 points for Gonzaga. Strawther added 14 points and seven rebounds, Nolan Hickman had 13 points and Anton Watson and Ben Gregg each added 12. Ten players scored for the Bulldogs, who now have won 11 straight.
Moses Wood led the Pilots with 19 points, shooting 6-of-13. Kristian Sjolund added 17 points and 12 rebounds.
“We turned the ball over a bunch, and all those turnovers led to baskets on the other end. Lots of 3s, and a lot of easy shots,” Portland coach Shantay Legans said. “They just kept their foot on the gas the whole time, and we didn’t put forth our best tonight.”
BIG PICTURE — The Zags have won 11 straight after their loss to Baylor on Dec. 2.
UP NEXT — Gonzaga hosts Loyola Marymount on Thursday.