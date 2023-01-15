SPOKANE, Wash. — Malachi Smith had a season-high 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, as No. 8 Gonzaga used a dominant first half to rout Portland 115-75 on Saturday.

Gonzaga (16-3, 5-0 West Coast Conference) never trailed, racing to a 40-14 lead with seven minutes left in the first half en route to its NCAA-best 75th consecutive home victory and 15th straight win against Portland.

