PHOENIX — Caleb Smith had a miserable start to the abbreviated 2020 season, but it didn’t have anything to do with his performance on the field. Instead, he was one of more than a dozen Miami Marlins who was quarantining in separate small hotel rooms after testing positive for COVID-19.
Six weeks and one trade to the Diamondbacks later, he had his successful return.
Smith threw three solid innings in his first outing with Arizona, long reliever Alex Young worked into the ninth and the Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Friday night.
“It felt great to get back on the field, it’s been a long time coming,” Smith said. “I’m ecstatic to be with this organization and happy to be where I’m at. I thought I threw the ball decent today, but the most important thing was getting out there and being healthy.”
Smith allowed one hit — Dylan Moore’s solo homer in the third — in his first start since the Diamondbacks acquired him in a trade with the Marlins. The left-hander struck out three and walked one.
The 29-year-old hadn’t pitched in a big league game since July 25. He was one of 17 players placed on the Marlins’ injured list after the team’s COVID-19 outbreak in late July.
Smith said he was only sick for one day but couldn’t do any real pitching activity while he spent time in quarantine. It took him awhile to get the two negative tests in a row necessary to return and then more time to build back his arm strength.
“You kind of lose your sanity, stuck in a 200-square-foot room,” Smith said. “You try to do what you can, move around, watch TV, try to get a workout in, something to pass the time.”
The D-backs hope Smith can hold down a spot in their rotation after they traded longtime starter Robbie Ray to the Blue Jays.
Young (2-3) gave up two runs on two hits over 5 innings and got the first out of the ninth by striking out Kyle Seager. Stefan Crichton retired the last two batters to finish the three-hitter for his first career save.
Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi (2-3) allowed four runs in six innings. The left-hander gave up six hits, walked one and struck out five. He gave up three runs in the first, but was very good in his final five innings.
“I felt like I was getting a little too cute in the early innings there,” Kikuchi said through an interpreter. “But the last three or four innings, I went out with a more aggressive mentality just trying to get the fastball going again.”
Seattle Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Moore lf 4 1 1 1 Locastro cf 4 0 1 0
France 2b 4 1 1 1 Rojas lf 4 2 2 0
Lewis cf 4 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 1 1 1
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Escobar 2b 3 0 1 1
White 1b 3 1 0 0 Calhoun rf 3 1 1 1
Torrens c 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 1
Marmolejos dh 3 0 1 1 Mathisen 3b 3 0 0 0
Ervin rf 2 0 0 0 Vogt c 2 0 0 0
Strnge-Grdn ss 3 0 0 0 Kelly dh 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 3 3 Totals 29 4 7 4
Seattle 001 000 110 — 3
Arizona 301 000 00x — 4
E—Ahmed (6). DP—Seattle 0, Arizona 1. LOB—Seattle 3, Arizona 4. 2B—Calhoun (8), Escobar (6). 3B—Walker (1). HR—Moore (7), France (1). SB—Moore (10), Ahmed (3). SF—Escobar (2), Calhoun (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi L,2-3 6 6 4 4 1 5
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Arizona
C.Smith 3 1 1 1 1 3
Young W,2-3 51/3 2 2 2 2 1
Crichton S,1-3 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
WP—Young.
Umpires—Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T—2:32.