RENTON, Wash. — Geno Smith is expected to get the start at quarterback when the Seattle Seahawks open the preseason this weekend against Pittsburgh, coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday.
Smith has been the leader in the competition with Drew Lock to be Seattle’s starting quarterbacks throughout the offseason and will get the nod for the first of the three preseason games.
“He’s still going with the ones (and) he’s gonna start the game this weekend,” Carroll said. “He had a very solid day today, made some big throws today.”
Lock played well during Seattle’s mock game during the weekend, leading the No. 2 offense against the Seahawks’ starting defense. But it was Smith who was with the No. 1 offense when practice resumed.
“I think it was his most solid performance. He’s had really good days too, but I think that was the best one under the circumstances,” Carroll said. “I really liked his poise and his comfort in the pocket, handling stuff, adjustments, calls he had to make at the line of scrimmage, all of that he handled very well.”
Despite Smith getting the call as the starter against the Steelers, Carroll did say the Seahawks will prioritize getting the two quarterbacks equal reps with the starting receivers.
Smith and Lock are competing for the starting nod after Russell Wilson was traded to Denver in the offseason. Lock was part of the package Seattle received in return for sending Wilson to the Broncos. It’s the first quarterback competition for the Seahawks since 2012, when Wilson won the job as a rookie.
While quarterback has been the primary focus, Seattle suddenly is becoming thin at spots in the secondary. Cornerback Sidney Jones has been out with a concussion and fellow cornerback Artie Burns suffered a groin injury in practice Tuesday.
Versatile safety Ryan Neal also is out after suffering a high-ankle sprain Carroll said will keep him out for, “a little bit. It’s a pretty good ankle sprain.”
LYNCH BOOKED ON SUSPICION OF DUI — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving impaired, according to police.
Officers stopped the vehicle that Lynch, 36, was driving at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, concluded he was impaired and detained him, police said in a statement.
Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, the statement said.
Authorities did not disclose whether Lynch was tested for driving impaired and did not immediately respond to an email message seeking additional details.
It was unclear if Lynch had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Jail records did not show one listed for him.
Lynch played 12 seasons the NFL, mostly with the Seattle Seahawks.
He was a five-time Pro Bowler and had 10,413 career rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns from 2007-19 with the Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders.