SEATTLE (AP) — Mallex Smith still has things to learn about being an everyday center fielder in the major leagues. But a sure sign that the lessons are starting to sink in came Friday night.
The 26-year-old speedster hit a sharp single up the middle with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Kyle Seager and give the Seattle Mariners a 3-2 win over the reeling Detroit Tigers.
It was the first walk-off hit of Smith’s career, and more evidence that he’s maturing.
“I’ve had chances many times before,” Smith said, noting they ended in failure when he tried to swing for the fences. “I just told myself, like, don’t try to be more than who you are. We don’t need a homer, we don’t need a double. We just need a hit. ... With age comes knowledge, I guess. Smarter playing, smarter approach.”
In a season filled with far more lows than highs, the young Mariners got a tying, two-run homer from Tom Murphy in the seventh and strong, error-free defense with three timely big plays. Seattle’s bullpen helped the team win its third straight game for the first time since June 19-21.
“You’ve got to learn how to win, and it’s making big plays, it’s executing big pitches late in the game, it’s calling the right pitch,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It’s everybody doing their job.”
Detroit has lost four straight and 10 of 11. After winning only five games in June, the 30-win Tigers have just two victories in July and are 1-13 overall against the AL West this season.
Tigers starter Daniel Norris entered the seventh with a 2-0 lead on homers by Brandon Dixon and John Hicks, a former Mariner who also went deep Thursday in the series opener.
The left-hander had been keeping the Mariners at bay with a changeup that Seattle batters weren’t expecting. They finally got to him in the seventh with a leadoff double from Daniel Vogelbach before Murphy hit his 10th home run on a 2-2 pitch.
“His pitch count was good — he was going back out,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “I mean, he’d earned that. He went back out and two hitters into it, it just didn’t work out. He was frustrated about that, but that’s what happens. He made one bad pitch and it ends up in the seats. And it really wasn’t a bad pitch. The kid reached out and flipped it over.”
Norris, who allowed five hits and struck out eight in 6 innings, was matched by Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi, whose only costly mistakes in the game were the homers.
Seattle’s often porous defense — the Mariners have committed 99 errors this year — came up with two big plays to keep the Tigers off the basepaths for Kikuchi.
Detroit Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 2 1
H.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0
Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 1 0 T.Bckhm lf 3 0 1 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 4 1 1 0
Dixon 1b 4 1 1 1 T.Mrphy c 4 1 2 2
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 4 1 1 0
Goodrum lf 3 0 2 0 Au.Nola 1b 3 0 0 0
J.Hicks c 3 1 1 1 Negron rf 3 0 1 0
Mercer ss 3 0 2 0 Narvaez ph 0 0 0 0
Moore 2b 2 0 0 0
Court ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 32 3 8 3
Detroit 011 000 000 — 2
Seattle 000 000 201 — 3
DP—Seattle 2. LOB—Detroit 4, Seattle 8. 2B—Vogelbach (13), T.Murphy (8). 3B_Goodrum (4). HR—Dixon (13), J.Hicks (7), T.Murphy (10). SB—Negron (1). CS_M.Smith (7). S_Au.Nola (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris 61/3 5 2 2 1 8
B.Farmer 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
Ni.Ramirez 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
J.Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cisnero L,0-1 2/3 2 1 1 1 0
Seattle
Kikuchi 62/3 7 2 2 0 4
Wisler 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 3
Elias W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—by B.Farmer (M.Smith). WP_Cisnero.
Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.
T—2:51. A—26,702 (47,943).